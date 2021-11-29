This Electric Pressure Washer is $89 for Cyber Monday — SAVE $70

If you’re looking to improve the look of your home’s exterior, you may want to look into this Cyber Monday Pressure Washer Deal happening now. Available now and for a limited time at Walmart for just $89, marked down $70 from $159, now is a great time to save some money on home improvement. A leader in affordable and efficient outdoor power tools, Sun Joe has been bringing us practical gardening gear since 2004. Now is the time to act before this exterior fixer-upper goes out of stock.

Powerful 13-amp motor with a maximum of 2050 PSI

Low weight and efficient

Energy-efficient auto-stop feature

Multiple included accessories for adaptability

If you’re looking for some of the most efficient and affordable outdoor power equipment like great deals on chainsaws, lawn care kits, or even a new firepit, one place to start is with Sun Joe — also owners of Snow Joe and Aqua Joe. Muck and grime can build up faster than you may think, and if you’ve been going without a power washer for long enough, the satisfaction of seeing it all roll away is indescribable. You don’t have to break the bank to start with your first power washer, not when you buy the Sun Joe Power Washer. Whether it’s your back patio, a brick walkway, the exterior of your house, or the wheels on your car, the Sun Joe power washer is up to the task.

With its life-preserving and energy-efficient auto-stop engine feature, this pressure washer won’t unnecessarily waste water when your hand isn’t fully applied to the trigger handle. The onboard 1-liter foam cannon doesn’t sound like a lot but thanks to the technology within this machine, it will last much longer than expected with fewer refills required. Its 13-amp electric motor (backed by a gas engine when needed) will keep this pressure washer going strong at a maximum 2050 PSI during use, plus the ability to switch between nozzle sizes in seconds — 0º, 15º, and 40º — that will tackle any specified task you need to get to.

Sometimes a big issue with pressure washers involves them being too clunky or off balance. Not with the Sun Joe Pressure Washer, which has been improved over generations of development to be lighter and well-balanced, sitting at a nice 15.8 lbs that will never cause a tug or misfire situation. This would be a rare situation anyway, considering this package includes a 20-foot high-pressure hose and a 35-foot power cord with GFCI protection. Worried about running out of water? Luckily, there’s also an included garden hose adapter that will continuously supply your pressure washer with its precious and constant flow.

When Does This Cyber Monday Pressure Washer Deal End?

Technically, it ends at the end of the day, but that doesn’t mean that an incredible pressure washer deal like this one should be waited on too long. Market research firm Adobe Analytics recently reported that retailers are running out of stock faster than pre-pandemic days, saying that number has jumped 124% on out-of-stock alerts and continually rising. Due to this and the increasing volume of online shoppers looking for sales, we highly recommend taking advantage of this opportunity as soon as possible. The good news is, since so many retailers are currently bogged down with a surplus of orders, your order will take time to process. This will give you some time after your purchase to really consider if this revolutionary kitchen machine is a good choice for you. Not to mention the benefit of Walmart’s free 90-day return window, giving you even more time to decide if you’re ready for such an upgrade.

