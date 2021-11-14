Chainsaw Black Friday Deals Are Here for All Your Chopping Needs

This year’s most notable chainsaw Black Friday deals include three electric models for fall and spring yard work. The advantages of electric chainsaws over gasoline-powered chainsaws are that their relatively light weight, lower noise, and that you don’t need to store gasoline to power them. See below for choices of both corded and battery-powered electric chainsaw Black Friday deals including safety features so you can use a chainsaw without losing a finger (or worse).

Chainsaw Black Friday Deals: Best Offers Today

Sun Joe SWJ701E Electric Chain Saw — $66, was $100

Greenworks 40V 14-inch Brushless Chainsaw — $148, was $197

Dewalt 20V MAX XR Chainsaw — $149, was $169

Sun Joe SWJ701E Electric Chain Saw — $66, was $100

Why Buy:

Very low cost compared to battery-operated electric-powered chainsaws

Relatively long 18-inch cutting bar and chain handle a wide range of yard cleanup, trimming, and firewood cutting chores

Corded power source so you won’t run out of power and need to recharge depleted batteries

Less maintenance required compared to gasoline-powered chainsaws

If you need a go-to chainsaw for general yard work and don’t want the expense, noise, and maintenance of a gas-powered model and don’t want to be bothered with charging batteries only to run out of power when least expected, the Saw Joe SWJ701E is a logical choice. Comfortable to hold and light enough at just under 13 pounds to use for extended periods of time, this corded electric chainsaw has an 18-inch bar and chain for cutting versatility. The chain is self-oiling so it will last and the chainsaw has a kickback brake function for safety.

Greenworks 40V 14-inch Brushless Chainsaw — $148, was $197

Why Buy:

Cordless operation means you can use it anywhere without connecting to power and dragging extension cords

Up to 70% less vibration and 30% more torque than gas-powered chainsaws

40V lithium-ion battery power means less noise, easy operation, and lower maintenance than gas models

Battery and charger included also work with Greenworks’ extensive collection of 40V cordless tools

If you’d rather not pull power cords around your yard or if your chores list includes areas where plugging in isn’t an option, the Greenworks 2012802 14-inch cordless chainsaw is an excellent alternative to a gas chainsaw with greater portability than corded electric models. The Greenworks 14-inch bar and chain is self-oiling for durability and an electronic chain brake affords an extra level of safety. The 2.5 Ah, 40V lithium-ion battery is sufficient for up to 50 cuts per charge. If you require additional power, just pop in an extra battery. This model weighs 10.4 pounds so you won’t have to lug a heavy weight as you move around your yard or work area. The same battery works with other Greenworks yard tools and shop tools so when you build a system you gain both versatility plus great running time from additional batteries.

Dewalt 20V MAX XR Chainsaw — $149, was $169

Why Buy:

Extremely lightweight at only 9 pounds with a battery.

Extra portability from cordless operation plus you don’t need to carry gas.

Long-lasting battery life with up to 90 cuts per charge.

Compact design with a 12-inch bar and chain suitable for most yard and construction site chores.

Dewalt’s 20V MAX cordless power tool system is ubiquitous on construction and job sites, so the 12-inch cordless Dewalt 20V MAX XR chainsaw Black Friday deal fits right in. When used with a 5AH 20V MAX battery, this chainsaw is rated for up to 90 cuts per charge. This chainsaw is sold as a bare tool, meaning no battery or charger is included. It’s lightweight at just 9 pounds with a battery attached which means you can carry and use the chainsaw without undue fatigue. You can work without the fumes and noise of gasoline-powered chainsaws and gain the added portability of cordless electric power with Dewalt’s 20V MAX battery operation.

