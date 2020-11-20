  1. Outdoors

The Best Black Friday Snowboard Deals for 2020

There might never have been a better year to head for the hills. Mountain sports are fun and exhilarating and they keep you outdoors and for the most part socially distanced, too, with that ski lift or gondola being the possible exception. But hey, the mask you wear to stay safe from COVID-19 will handily keep your face warmer, too, to it’s all silver linings over here. Before you can hit the slopes, you will go course need some slick hardware you can strap to your boots that will help you make the most of the snow. The best way to enjoy said white stuff is with a great deal on a snowboard Black Friday sales make pleasantly affordable.

Whether you’re looking for a snowboard that will make a great gift for a friend or family member (and who doesn’t need a great gift in 2020) or you want to score a deal on one of the best snowboard brands for yourself, shopping Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on mountain sport hardware is the way to go. And while you’re at it, don’t stop with a new snowboard alone: instead cruise the pow in steel with some great ski gear that will have you looking great while also keeping warm and safe. There’s a plethora of great mountain apparel and equipment that will sell for rock bottom prices from your favorite retailers, from REI to Backcountry to this other place you might have heard of called Amazon.

Best Black Friday Snowboard Deals

Black Friday deals on snowboards (and just about everything else) are as dynamic as a gnar terrain park, so you can expect new deals to pop up and great opportunities to ride off into haze, so don’t wait too long to make your move. We’ve rounded up some of the best early holiday snowboard deals are and we’ll keep the list as fresh as fresh fallen snow, but once a board deal bails, that’s it buddy.
Niche Sonnet

$423 $530
With a stiff flex and a setback stance, the Niche Sonnet women's snowboard is one that can go through any terrain easily. It has a core made of lightweight yet durable wood.
Buy at REI
Rossignol Frenemy Snowboard

$270 $450
For all the ladies out there, the Rossignol Frenemy Snowboard is that you need for a ride on any terrain. With its Versatile AmpTek all-mountain rocker, you'll have no problems using this anywhere.
Buy at REI
Salomon Rumble Fish

$350 $500
The Rumble Fish women's snowboard from Salomon boasts the Rock Out Camber technology, which features a camber near the feet for responsiveness and a rocker on tip and tail for pressability.
Buy at REI
GNU Men's Carbon Credit Snowboard

$294 $420
Experience its cutting-edge technology and high-quality craftsmanship as you glide the snowy mountain slopes with ease thanks to its asymmetrical shape and serrated edges.
Buy Now
Salomon Bellevue Snowboard

$315 $450
One of the world's leading sports and outdoor equipment brands Salomon is here to offer you their Bellevue snowboard, where the camber placed under the back foot area to make explosive turns easier.
Buy at REI
Snoplanks Barrel Chaser Snowboard

YOU SAVE 34%
Go for the aggressive, swift but effortless glide into the snowy slopes with the help of this Snoplanks snowboard and its wider wing design.
Buy Now
Women's Burton Deja Vu Snowboard

$350 $500
The Burton Deja Vu true-twin is an all-mountain snowboard with subtle camber zones underneath the foot area for crisp snaps and powerful turns.
Buy at REI
Arbor Coda Camber

$385 $550
The Coda Camber snowboard from Arbor is outfitted with a camber system that combines the power of Grip Tech, parabolic camber, and Up-Rise Fenders, ensuring nothing but a smooth ride.
Buy at REI
Salomon The Villain

$336 $480
The Salomon The Villain snowboard for men is a true-twin that has a perfect flex for locking into presses and rails. It also features the Rock Out Camber technology for optimal park performance.
Buy at REI
5th Element Forge Snowboard

$150 $250
Find ease and stability in your first attempts to carve through the snow with this lightweight, well-crafted and versatile snowboard by 5th Element.
Buy Now
Never Summer Men's Heritage Snowboard

$413 $590
Go old school as Never Summer Men's Heritage Snowboard makes a stunning comeback. Its rocker camber shape make it perfect for the expert snowboarders,
Buy Now
Marhar Men's Archaic Snowboard

$274 $499
Made for the veteran snowgliders, this snowboard will help you charge through the deepest of snow and endure the toughest of natural elements.
Buy Now
Gentemstick Barracuda Snowboard

YOU SAVE 10%
Dive into the deep snow and unpredictable terrain with no hassle thanks to the key designs of this Gentemstick Snowboard.
Buy Now
5th Element Forge - WIDE Snowboard

$150 $250
Just because you're just starting to learn snowboarding doesn't mean it doesn't have to be fun. With this snowboard, you can keep practicing your skills and shred through the snow at the same time.
Buy Now
Arbor Element Camber Snowboard

$294 $420
Made with outstanding craftsmanship, the Arbor Element Camber snowboard is for those who want a great ride. And with its camber system, you'll only get the optimal performance from the snowboard.
Buy at REI
5th Element Grid Snowboard

$150 $250
If your looking to quickly progress your snowboarding skills, let the shape and built of this 5th Element allow you to gradually hone them, even when you make mistakes.
Buy Now
Bataleon Surfer LTD

$840 $1,200
The Triple Base Technology of the Bataleon Surfer LTD divides the nose and tail into three sections for a faster turn with less edge. It also has featherlight carbon stringers for explosive pop.
Buy at REI
K2 Men's Afterblack Snowboard

$301 $430
Feel a glide as smooth as butter down the slopes and experience a jump as high as the skies with the help of this K2 Men's snowboard.
Buy Now
Bataleon Goliath

$385 $550
Agility, precision, and power? You'll get it all on Bataleon's Goliath snowboard! It is all thanks to its Triple Base Technology, which combines the advantages of camber and rocker in one snowboard.
Buy at REI
Chamonix Dolent Snowboard

$266 $410
Challenge your snowboarding skills with the help of Charmonix's The Dolent and its excellent structure built for smooth surfing control.
Buy Now
Arbor Element Rocker Snowboard

$294 $420
With the innovative rocker system in this Arbor Element Rocker snowboard guarantees a smooth ride with easy turns and fluid spins in any snow conditions for an affordable price.
Buy at REI
YES Optimistic Snowboard (Closeout)

YOU SAVE 30%
Look at the bright side; this YES Optimistic Snowboard will offer your stability against those aggressive and powerful turns and curves as you ride the snow with style and ease.
Buy Now
Rome Mountain Division Snowboard

$434 $620
A true master of snowboarding needs a snowboard that helps him float even the deepest of snow cover, and this one is excellent for such veteran.
Buy Now
Never Summer Men's Ripsaw Snowboard

$385 $550
Cut through the seemingly unpassable snow and unpredictable terrain with this sharply crafted ripsaw snowboard by Never Summer,
Buy Now
Ride Men's Machete Snowboard

$315 $480
Durable for even the roughest of glides and most unpredictable of terrains, the Machete Snowboard is perfect for the most experienced of snowboarders.
Buy Now
Jones Dream Catcher

$336 $480
Another one for the girls! The Jones Dream Catcher has medium stiffness, making all-mountain rides easy for the ladies. It's mostly made of recycled materials for an eco-conscious performance.
Buy at REI
Nitro Men's Mountain X Griffin Snowboard

$307 $560
Have great control of your speed and direction of the mountainous slopes you glide with this Mountain X Griffin Snowboard,
Buy Now
GNU B-Nice Asym BTX Snowboard

$294 $420
The GNU B-Nice Asym BTX Snowboard for women has an ergonomic design that helps reduce fatigue and offers progressive performance throughout the entire mountain under any terrain conditions.
Buy at REI
Jones Men's Frontier

$336 $480
Designed for the adventurous gentleman in you, the Jones Men's Frontier snowboard has a directional rocker for insane float and camber between the feet for exceptional grip.
Buy at REI
Weston Snowboards Riva Splitboard

$629 $900
For all the girls out there who love to shred, the Riva splitboard is one of the best equipment since it has a built-in Karakoram Ultra Clips for excellent compression even as the board ages.
Buy at REI

How to Choose a Snowboard During Black Friday Sales

Sure, Black Friday deals are all about the money, but getting a great deal on a board that’s all wrong for you is anything but crunchy. If you’re already a seasoned rider, then you know what you’re looking at and let the price tag be the deciding factor. If you’re newer to boarding, you need to take some time to choose the right hardware. And make sure you have a good snowboard helmet, snowboard goggles, parka, snowboard pants, and ski gloves before you hit the slopes, too: only a full kit from head to toe will make for fun that’s safe, too.

If you are all about cruising down hill with a jump or two thrown in once you’re comfy riding, get an all mountain snowboard, which is designed for slopes, moguls, some woods, and light tricks. If you want jump off of and slide over everything you see, go with a freestyle board. And if you want to go deep into the backcountry pow and bowls, consider a powder board with a directional shape and plenty of surface area.

Next, make sure you carefully consider the size of your prospective board. Boards are sized based on rider weight, not height, so a few reference points: a 120 pound rider would want about a 150 CM board. A 160 pound guy needs about a 160 CM snowboard. And a 200-pound fellah needs a 165 CM board for proper support and weight displacement. As for width, if you wear a show that’s size 11 or bigger, get a wide board. 10 and under, a standard width is all good.

Oh and speaking of shoe size, make sure you get great snowboard boots, too.

Where to Find the Best Snowboard Sales

Whether you prefer skiing or snowboarding, there’s no need for “busting” down retail shop doors this year; the best snowboard deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday are all online. Here are four places you’ll definitely want to look for ’em:

Back CountryA trusted retailer for all things outdoors with a sweet spot for mountain gear, these guys are crushing it with deals this year, including on boards.

REIYou can always trust REI to have great stuff. And you can trust them to have great deals on snowboards right now.

AmazonFrom beginner boards for kids more akin to toys to some serious mountain hardware, Amazon has it, and it usually ships free.

