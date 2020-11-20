There might never have been a better year to head for the hills. Mountain sports are fun and exhilarating and they keep you outdoors and for the most part socially distanced, too, with that ski lift or gondola being the possible exception. But hey, the mask you wear to stay safe from COVID-19 will handily keep your face warmer, too, to it’s all silver linings over here. Before you can hit the slopes, you will go course need some slick hardware you can strap to your boots that will help you make the most of the snow. The best way to enjoy said white stuff is with a great deal on a snowboard Black Friday sales make pleasantly affordable.

Whether you’re looking for a snowboard that will make a great gift for a friend or family member (and who doesn’t need a great gift in 2020) or you want to score a deal on one of the best snowboard brands for yourself, shopping Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on mountain sport hardware is the way to go. And while you’re at it, don’t stop with a new snowboard alone: instead cruise the pow in steel with some great ski gear that will have you looking great while also keeping warm and safe. There’s a plethora of great mountain apparel and equipment that will sell for rock bottom prices from your favorite retailers, from REI to Backcountry to this other place you might have heard of called Amazon.

Best Black Friday Snowboard Deals

Black Friday deals on snowboards (and just about everything else) are as dynamic as a gnar terrain park, so you can expect new deals to pop up and great opportunities to ride off into haze, so don’t wait too long to make your move. We’ve rounded up some of the best early holiday snowboard deals are and we’ll keep the list as fresh as fresh fallen snow, but once a board deal bails, that’s it buddy.

How to Choose a Snowboard During Black Friday Sales

Sure, Black Friday deals are all about the money, but getting a great deal on a board that’s all wrong for you is anything but crunchy. If you’re already a seasoned rider, then you know what you’re looking at and let the price tag be the deciding factor. If you’re newer to boarding, you need to take some time to choose the right hardware. And make sure you have a good snowboard helmet, snowboard goggles, parka, snowboard pants, and ski gloves before you hit the slopes, too: only a full kit from head to toe will make for fun that’s safe, too.

If you are all about cruising down hill with a jump or two thrown in once you’re comfy riding, get an all mountain snowboard, which is designed for slopes, moguls, some woods, and light tricks. If you want jump off of and slide over everything you see, go with a freestyle board. And if you want to go deep into the backcountry pow and bowls, consider a powder board with a directional shape and plenty of surface area.

Next, make sure you carefully consider the size of your prospective board. Boards are sized based on rider weight, not height, so a few reference points: a 120 pound rider would want about a 150 CM board. A 160 pound guy needs about a 160 CM snowboard. And a 200-pound fellah needs a 165 CM board for proper support and weight displacement. As for width, if you wear a show that’s size 11 or bigger, get a wide board. 10 and under, a standard width is all good.

Oh and speaking of shoe size, make sure you get great snowboard boots, too.

Where to Find the Best Snowboard Sales

Whether you prefer skiing or snowboarding, there’s no need for “busting” down retail shop doors this year; the best snowboard deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday are all online. Here are four places you’ll definitely want to look for ’em:

Back Country: A trusted retailer for all things outdoors with a sweet spot for mountain gear, these guys are crushing it with deals this year, including on boards.

REI: You can always trust REI to have great stuff. And you can trust them to have great deals on snowboards right now.

Amazon: From beginner boards for kids more akin to toys to some serious mountain hardware, Amazon has it, and it usually ships free.

