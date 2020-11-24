Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday Sale

  1. Outdoors
For avid outdoorsmen, fall is the best time of the year. Comfortable hiking weather, thinning crowds, changing leaves, and the last calm before the hectic holiday season all provide the perfect backdrop for hiking, biking, camping, and escaping into nature. But, depending on what your outdoor hobbies include, they can be expensive.

Thankfully, right now is also the lead-up to the year’s best Black Friday deals on all manner of outdoor gear. Everything from backpacks and Black Friday bikes to kayaks and Black Friday snowboards is on sale. Mega retailers like Target and Walmart are already offering major savings. But, the best outdoor stores like Dick’s Sporting Goods are where you’ll find the most significant savings on activewear, outdoor gear, and exercise equipment. Here’s how, where, and when to shop this year’s Black Friday sales at Dick’s like a pro.

Men’s Apparel: Dick’s Sporting Goods offers the best men’s apparel for the outdoors, sports, and activewear. But, the biggest deals of the year are available now through November 28. Shop brand-names like Nike, Adidas, Columbia, Champion, and more with discounts of up to 50% off retail. Don’t miss savings of 30% or more on Under Armour and The North Face men’s apparel for your outdoor adventures this fall and winter.

Camping and Hiking: Stock up on camping and hiking equipment with Dick’s best deals of the year on everything from tents to camp stoves to inflatable mattresses. The 10-day Black Friday event includes a Field & Stream 8-Person Tent on sale for 50% off, a Camp Chef Explorer Deluxe Face Place 2 Burner Stove for 25% off, and pellet grills like a Camp Chef Slide and Grill 24” for almost 30% off.

Snow Sports: Of course, right now is also the best time of year to stock up for the ski season. We’re seeing High Sierra branded gear — including snow helmets, ski and snowboard bags, and boot bags — for more than 30% off. Select styles of Giro snow goggles are also as much as half off.

Cardio Equipment: You’ll find Dick’s Sporting Goods’ deepest discounts on cardio equipment for the home. Select treadmills like the Sole F80 Treadmill are on sale now for more than 40% off (a $1,200 savings!). NordicTrack treadmills and rowers are also available at the best prices of 2020.

Bike Equipment: Just because the cold weather is setting in, that doesn’t mean it’s quite time to pack up the bikes for the year. Dick’s Black Friday deal event also includes great deals on brand-name road and mountain bikes from Schwinn and GT. Stock up on biking accessories too, as hydration packs, helmets, and insulated water bottles are all on sale right now.

When to Shop Black Friday Dick’s Sporting Goods Deals

Dick’s Sporting Goods usually keeps things pretty traditional with a long, three-day weekend of Black Friday deals. The good news for 2020 is that Dick’s is kicking off holiday shopping with a full ten days of Black Friday deals. Its annual Black Friday sale started November 18 and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, November 28.

The 10-day Black Friday sale is broken into three “mini-events.” The first, going on right now, includes a handful of niche deals on things like home exercise equipment, golf gear, and mountain bikes. The second, starting November 22, includes even better week-long deals of up to 30% off brand name apparel and footwear. Finally, on Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 26), Dick’s Sporting Goods will kick off its final 3-Day Deal event for Black Friday with the deepest discounts of the year. Look for additional one-day flash sales every day throughout the 10-day event.

For those who’d like to social distance or skip the in-store shopping experience altogether, Dick’s continues to offer free shipping on orders of $49 or more and free one-hour curbside pickup.

