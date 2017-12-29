Win a Ticket Aboard the World’s First Zero-Gravity Party

We live in strange and wondrous times. Twenty years ago, the internet as we know it was hardly a blip on the mainstream radar. Just 10 years ago, Facebook and the iPhone were “newborns” in the public eye. Now, it’s 2017, and we’re throwing a zero-gravity party on the edge of space.

On February 7, 2018, a highly customized A310 craft will take off from Germany’s Frankfurt Airport. For a full 90 minutes, the flight will do what it was designed to do: trace parabolic arcs in the sky to simulate the effects of zero gravity. This time, however, the astronauts-in-training who are usually aboard will be notably absent. Instead, the passengers will be unlike any the plane has flown before. World-renowned DJs Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki, and W&W will show off their legendary turntable skills in the weightless environment. Also aboard: An exclusive selection of the world’s most hardcore EDM and space fans as part of World Club Domes’s first-ever zero-gravity party.

Even amid Europe’s insane, world-famous club parties, World Club Dome has come to define what a proper mega-party can be. The original WCD concept debuted in Germany in 2012 as “the biggest club in the world.” Indeed, the massive, one-of-a-kind event spread across 20 stages with 200 headliners and Europe’s largest laser show. The concept quickly evolved into the 2,000-passenger World Club Cruise around Europe. In 2015 we saw the launch of the Ice Club-Train. This so-called “fastest club in the world” was packed with world-class DJs and partiers, all traveling at nearly 200 miles per hour. The same year, WCD launched “the highest club in the world” with Club-Jet: a Boeing 747 party flight with (you guessed it) some of the world’s best DJs. In 2017 alone, WCD events racked up more than 330,000 attendees. Now, they’re going even bolder.

WCD has dubbed the Zero Gravity party flight “the world’s smallest nightclub,” and the bar to get in is higher than any club in the world as space is extremely limited. To apply, potential space party-goers must create and share a 20-second video on social media using the hashtag #wcdZeroGravity. From the pool of applicants, only two — one male, one female — will be selected from each continent. If you’re considering applying, be sure to don your best “astronaut wanna-be” club clothes and prove to the world why your zero-G EDM game is truly out of this world.

Featured image courtesy of World Club Dome/Facebook.