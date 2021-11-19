  1. Grooming
Don’t Miss This Philips Sonicare Black Friday Deal — Save $100!

If you’re looking for a new electric toothbrush, we’ve found the perfect Philips Sonicare Black Friday deal for you. Right now, you can buy the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 Rechargeable Toothbrush for just $200 at Best Buy. A saving of $100, that’s a huge chunk of change to not need to spend while still getting a fantastic new way to keep your teeth clean. As always, it’s worth snapping it up as soon as possible as stock is likely to be extremely limited at such a low price.

Philips Sonicare Black Friday Deal: Best Offer Today

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 Rechargeable Toothbrush on a white background.

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 Rechargeable Toothbrush is everything you could want to add to the best oral care products you may already own. It allows you to brush your teeth with fantastic precision with some super smart technology ensuring you always get things right.

That’s because it has a series of sensors and connects to a smartphone app. By doing so, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 Rechargeable Toothbrush can coach you on the ideal pressure you’re applying, scrubbing technique and how much coverage you’re achieving. It comes with several brush heads that include microchips so you can get optimized performance for cleaner teeth. Via the sonic technology involved, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 Rechargeable Toothbrush drives fluid between your teeth thereby helping naturally whiten your teeth.

The device is able to provide up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute so you get amazingly effective teeth cleaning without much effort from you. It also has a TongueCare+ tongue brush so you can keep your tongue healthy and clean as well, plus it uses a glass charger so it looks stylish. A digital display panel lets you know whether it needs charging or not with a USB charging travel case also helping here.

Ordinarily priced at $300, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 Rechargeable Toothbrush is down to just $200 at Best Buy as part of its Black Friday deals. Available for a strictly limited time only, you are really going to want to grab it now so you don’t miss out. It’s sure to make your teeth much cleaner and look better too.

