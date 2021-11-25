The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Retailers like Walmart are releasing electric toothbrush Black Friday deals ahead of the consumer holiday. Slashed prices include incredible deals on electric toothbrush kits. Even though Black Friday deals are here now, you need to take advantage soon. In fact, one of the best electric toothbrush Black Friday deals has already disappeared today.

There’s also a supply shortage to consider, and with increased demand, these Black Friday electric toothbrush deals will continue to sell out. Considering that retailers are also dealing with distribution challenges that could very well delay orders, it’s smart to shop now.

Today’s best Electric Toothbrush Black Friday Deals

Oral-B Smart 1500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Black — $50, was $70

Why Buy:

Removes 500% more plaque versus a regular manual toothbrush

3D Cleaning Action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up and remove this plaque

360-degree Visible Pressure Sensor stops pulsation movements when you brush too hard, helping protect your gums

Oral-B is the #1 dentist-recommended toothbrush brand worldwide

The Oral-B Smart 1500 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush claims to remove 500% more plaque versus a plain old manual toothbrush. Considering that Oral-B is the most dentist-recommended toothbrush brand worldwide, there’s plenty of legitimacy behind the big claim.

The Smart 1500’s 3D cleaning action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up stubborn plaque. Too much pressure can also damage gums, but Oral-B has you covered there as well. The electric brush’s 360-degree visible pressure sensor lights up if you brush too hard, thus working to prevent harmful over-brushing. An in-handle quadrant timer also stops too much focus, helping you brush for a dentist-recommended two minutes over the mouth’s entirety.

Even the design of the Oral-B Smart 1500 rechargeable toothbrush head is professionally-inspired. The CrossAction toothbrush head surrounds each tooth with bristles angled at 16 degrees. This action and coverage encourage much better gum health because the speed and reach can’t be matched by hand brushing.

Oral-B even gives you options with the Smart 1500 compatible with Oral-B brush heads for every oral care need: CrossAction, FlossAction, Precision Clean, 3D White, Sensitive Gum Care, Deep Sweep, and Dual Clean. Add in the best water flossers and you’ve got a winning formula for long-term dental health.

hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit — $55, was $70

Smart toothbrush guides you to brush better and a Bluetooth connection targets spots that need extra love

Personalize powerful sonic vibrations in three modes: normal, sensitive, or deep clean

Electric toothbrush with a timer that reminds you to stick it out for at least two minutes

Rechargeable toothbrush battery keeps going for 10 days

Expert-designed handle that your hand won’t want to let go

Your molars miss you. Did you know that studies show that most people miss up to 40% of their teeth when they brush? Thankfully, Colgate’s got you covered with the innovative hum Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit. Without compromising fun for functionality, this smart toothbrush combines with an app to bring you a cleaner smile.

Colgate ups the ante with hum, a smart electric toothbrush that not only provides a sonic motivation to keep brushing, but also offers incentives. Hum your way to clean teeth with the sonic toothbrush and improve your brushing while earning points toward Colgate rewards. This redeemable tally gives you added encouragement to keep you brushing your best, so you can be fulfilled not only by results, but by making your way towards free dental care every time you brush.

hum’s powerful vibrations come in multiple modes to let you choose which vibration level best suits your comfort level and style. These pleasant shakes come through an ergonomic handle that your hand won’t want to let go of. Smart sensors in the electric toothbrush connect to direct and to help you target those spots that might need extra love. hum even directs you to brush better by tracking the frequency, duration, and coverage of your unique brushing style on iOS and Android apps.

Colgate’s hum kit includes one electric adult toothbrush, one charger, and a carrying case. Add in the best oral products for a clean and healthy mouth and you’ll be on your way to a heart-stopping grin.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 — $70, was $80

Why Buy:

Customized brushing experience with the three different modes — clean, white, and gum care

Pressure sensor protects teeth and gums from excess brushing while improving gum health

BrushSync replacement reminder lets you know when to replace your brush head

Two-minute timer with QuadPacer to ensure recommended brushing time and encourage brushing in each mouth quadrant

Two-week battery life and a battery indicator light that lets you know when to recharge

You can improve your gum health up to 100% compared to using a manual toothbrush with the Philips Sonicare’s ProtectiveClean 5100 rechargeable electric toothbrush. An in-built pressure sensor helps to protect your teeth and gums from excess brushing pressure and alerting you that you’re pushing too hard. The ProtectiveClean 5100 also enables BrushSync technology to track how long you have been using the Optimal Gum Care brush head and will beep to let you know when it’s time to replace a worn-out and flared brush head.

Philips Sonicare allows brushers to customize brushing experiences with three modes to choose from: clean, white, and gum care. Line this up with the best teeth whitening products, and you’ve got wonderful potential for some sparkling and fit pearly whites.

The Protective Clean’s easy-start feature slowly increases the brush’s power as your mouth adjusts to the Sonicare experience and a SmarTimer encourages a full two minutes of dentist-recommended brushing time. After two weeks of battery life, a charge indicator light will flash to let you know when it’s time for a recharge.

The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 kit features a stylish black ProtectiveClean handle, an optimal gum care brush head, a black charger, and a matching black travel case.

