Woodford Reserve is releasing its first American single malt whiskey

By
Woodford Reserve
The American single malt whiskey category isn’t very old, but there are already countless brands making expressions. One of the newest is much more well-known for its award-winning bourbons. That’s right, Woodford Reserve is set to launch its first foray into the world of American single malt whiskey.

Woodford Reserve 12-Year-Old American Single Malt

This new American single malt whisky is the iconic distillery’s newest release in its Distillery Series. To make this whiskey, Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall started with a mash bill of 100% malted barley. It was triple pot distilled before being matured for a minimum of twelve years in used whiskey barrels.

According to the brand, the result is a complex, memorable 90.4-proof whiskey that begins with a nose of caramelized sugar, sun tea, pear, lemon peels, ginger, and cardamom. Sipping it reveals notes of candied nuts, toffee, sun tea, clove, and just a hint of lemon. The finish is long, lingering, and warm with hints of herbal tea and lemon oil.

“I’m excited to release this 12-year-old American Single Malt, a whiskey that proves just how essential long aging in used barrels is for unlocking its full flavor potential,” says McCall.

“Its lighter color and nuanced flavor profile demonstrate the importance of time. I believe it’s one of the most authentic American Single Malts ever released — the first of its kind.”

Where can I buy it?

This limited-edition American single malt whiskey is available in limited quantities at select Kentucky whiskey retailers, at the Woodford Reserve Distillery, and for shipping to select states for the suggested retail price of $99.99 for a 375ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
