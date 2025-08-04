 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Leftover wine is your kitchen’s secret weapon — here’s how to use it

There's always a reason for wine

By
man cooking with wine
Zu Kamilov/Shutterstock / Shutterstuck

I admit, it’s rare that a bottle of wine goes unfinished in my house, but it’s been known to happen on occasion. Especially after a small party or get-together when several bottles have been opened and there’s a splash of each leftover in multiple bottles. In these cases, rather than tossing it down the sink, I transform leftover wine into something special, be it a cocktail ingredient or a delicious marinade for my favorite flank steak recipe.  Leftover wine is basically my kitchen secret weapon, as there are so many delicious ways to repurpose it. Whether it’s red, white, or rosé, a splash of leftover wine always finds a way to make itself useful. These are my favorite ways to use up that extra splash or two.

Wine ice cubes

Pouring wine in ice cube tray on a rustic wooden table
Ahanov Michael / Shutterstock

Turning wine into ice cubes is a low-effort task with a high-impact payoff, especially when cocktail hour rolls around. Just pour your leftover wine into an ice cube tray, freeze, and pop a few into spritzes, sangrias, or even a boozy granita. White, red, rosé — it all works, and each brings its own nuance depending on the cocktail. Bonus: Wine ice cubes keep your drinks cold without watering them down, which makes them as practical as they are pretty.

Recommended Videos

Sangria

Sangria
Chitokan C / Pexels

Leftover wine is practically begging to be turned into sangria, and in my house, I never argue. It’s without a doubt the most delicious way to give that half-empty bottle new life. Just pour it into a pitcher, add a handful of chopped fruit (citrus, berries, stone fruit — whatever’s hanging out in the fridge), a splash of brandy or orange liqueur, and maybe a little juice or soda water to round it out. Let it chill in the fridge so the flavors can meld, and by the time you’re ready for a glass, you’ve got a vibrant, fruit-soaked drink that feels far more intentional than it actually was.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Marinades

Cooking ingredients: marinated meat,oil,vinegar, herbs and vegetables. Chef is carving and marinating meat
mythja / Shutterstock

Leftover wine makes an exquisite marinade. It’s rich, acidic, and just the right kind of indulgent to a dish. Red wine gives depth to beef or lamb, while white wine adds a crisp, brightness to chicken and seafood. Just mix a little wine with a splash of olive oil, a clove or two of garlic, maybe some mustard or herbs, and you’ve got an instant marinade that tenderizes while it infuses flavor.

Sauces

Sunday gravy tomato sauce pasta pot
Christopher Hope-Fitch/Getty Images

Leftover wine adds instant body, acidity, and that slow-cooked flavor to a sauce without the wait. A splash of red wine reduces beautifully with onions, garlic, and a knob of butter for a steak sauce that feels straight out of a high end restaurant. White wine is perfect for deglazing a pan after searing chicken or shrimp, especially with a hit of lemon and cream. The key is to let it simmer and concentrate, turning whatever’s left in the bottle into something glossy, rich, and deeply savory. It’s the kind of move that makes Tuesday night dinner taste like something special.

Poaching

Salmon being poached
timolina / Adobe Stock

Poaching in leftover wine is one of those quietly luxurious kitchen moves that feels way fancier than it is. A gentle simmer in red wine turns pears into something sultry and jewel-toned, especially with a cinnamon stick or a strip of orange peel in the pot. White wine, on the other hand, is magic for poaching fish or chicken — fragrant, delicate, and just acidic enough to keep things bright. It’s a low-and-slow method that adds depth without overpowering, and it’s a brilliant way to give that half-glass of wine lingering in the fridge a second act.

Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Bubbly? Full bodied and red? Zesty and white? Your favorite wine types, explained
All the primary types of wine (and everything you need to know about them)
Glasses of different kinds of wine

Trying to understand everything about wine all at once is impossible -- and that's the beauty of it. Like music or the person you love, there are always new things to discover. Not only that, but your taste in wine will expand and evolve as you mature. If you don't know that much about it right now, so what? Even the most prestigious wine experts in the world often find themselves at odds with the basics of different types of wine. And anyway, can you think of a ridiculously fun learning opportunity?
So, let's start with the basics. We'll learn that -- just as in life -- there are rules, then exceptions to those rules, then ultimately that there are no rules except be a good person and serve your higher purpose. (OK, maybe this is going a little beyond wine.) Let us open that gate to this particular garden of earthly delight and pop a cork while we're doing it.

Sparkling wine

Read more
Stop believing these common rum myths — here’s what’s really true
It's time to debunk the biggest rum myths
Rum barrel

I’ve been lucky enough to write about alcohol for the last two decades. In those years, I’ve learned a lot about whiskey, gin, tequila, rum, and other commons types of hard liquor. But every now and then, I was told a fact only to find out later that it simply wasn’t true. One of the spirits that I heard the most myths about was rum.

It’s no surprise that rum is ripe with myths. This sugarcane and molasses-based spirit has been produced since the 1600s on sugarcane plantations in the Caribbean. That’s a lot of centuries for stories and legends to be born. But this isn’t a time for folklore, we’re looking for facts today. That’s why we turned to a few experts to help us debunk some of the biggest rum myths.
Rum myths debunked

Read more
How much protein is in steak? Here’s a breakdown of how much you’re getting
Steak and protein: How much you’re actually getting
Steak on a cutting board

Steak has long been deemed an excellent protein-packed food, loved by fitness enthusiasts, unabashed carnivores, and anyone who enjoys a hearty, satisfying meal. But how much protein does steak actually contain? And how does it compare to other protein sources? In reality, how much protein in steak or any other food source for protein depends on various factors, such as the portion size.

If you're looking to get the most out of your steak—whether to build muscle, begin a high-protein diet, or simply to make informed nutritional choices—this guide will walk you through everything you need to know about steak and its protein content.
How much protein is in a serving of steak?

Read more