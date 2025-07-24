 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

What is overproof rum and why should you care?

What exactly is overproof rum?

By
Rum in a glass
phil cruz / Unsplash

The alcohol world has a lot of random terms that might leave some drinkers scratching their heads. In my almost two decades of writing about alcohol, I’ve come across many. This includes the likes of “cask strength,” “bottled-in-bond,” “small batch,” and, particularly when talking about rum, “overproof.”

And while I could write a whole article explaining the different, unique alcohol terms that adorn bottles of whiskey, rum, and other spirits, today, it’s all about overproof rum. What exactly is it, what is the alcohol percentage, what does it taste like, and what is it used for?

Recommended Videos

Before I take a deep dive into overproof rum, it’s essential to start at the beginning and give you a little background on rum itself. For those unaware, rum is a distilled spirit made from fermented sugarcane or sugarcane molasses. After distillation, it’s either bottled immediately, lightly aged, or aged for a long time like your favorite whiskey. Also, like whiskey, it’s often proofed down to lower the alcohol content. But sometimes it isn’t. This is where overproof rum comes in.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

What is overproof rum?

Santa Teresa Rum barrels.
Santa Teresa

At its essence, overproof rum is precisely what you assume it is. It’s a term used to describe a rum with an alcohol content of more than 50% alcohol by volume (100) proof. Since there’s no specific limit, you’ll find many overproof rums in the 60-70% range.

It’s also known as “Gunpowder” proof rum or Navy strength because back in the 1800s, Royal Navy officers didn’t have hydrometers to measure the alcohol content in their rum. Instead, according to legend, to see if the rum was watered down, a small portion would be mixed with gunpowder and lit to see if it would ignite. If it ignited, it was assumed to be a higher proof. If it didn’t ignite, it would be assumed that the rum had been watered down before rationing.

What do overproof rums taste like?

Rum barrel
istock/karandaev

If you’re a fan of cask strength whiskey, you know that just because something is higher proof, that doesn’t mean it’s harsh. There are different types of rums. Some are grassy and earthy, while others have a hint of barnyard funk, and still others lean heavily into vanilla and toffee-like flavors. It’s difficult to pinpoint specific flavors without knowing what type of overproof rum you’re drinking. In general, you’ll be met with flavors like molasses, vanilla beans, cinnamon, and potentially grass and maybe even smoky flavors.

All in all, even with its higher proof, it will still carry the same rum flavors you know and love. Just as with cask-strength whiskey, add a splash or two of water to open up the aromas and flavors if you plan to drink it neat.

Are overproof rums good for cocktails?

Rum cocktail
Blake Wisz/Unsplash

Overproof rums are the perfect choice for cocktails. “They are prized for their ability to stand up to dilution, making them exceptional flavor enhancers. Alcohol supports flavors, and when you increase the alcohol level, it creates a higher concentration of flavors,” Alexandre Gabriel, master blender at Planteray Rum, told Drinks International.

This high-proof rum variety is well-known for its prowess in Tiki-style drinks. But, if your favorite cocktail is filled with multiple ingredients or if you don’t want it to get lost in the background, overproof is for you.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Make summer 2025 a hard lemonade summer
Everything you've ever wanted to know about hard lemonade
Schilling Hard Lemonade

The humidity is up, and the draw of a pool, lake, pond, or creek is bigger than ever. While soaking the day away, you might be tempted to enjoy a fresh, topical cocktail or a refreshing beer. Instead, we implore you to make this season the summer of hard lemonade.

I’ve spent years writing about alcohol, and during that time, I’ve seen trendy summer drinks come and go. Few have stood the test of time like hard lemonade. While the first known hard lemonade brand was launched in Australia in the early 1990s, the first commercially available hard lemonade in the US was Mike’s Hard Lemonade in 1999.

Read more
Wolves and Willett are collaborating on a new, limited-edition whiskey
Wolves and Willett are collaborating on their third whiskey
Wolves Whiskey

Wolves is a luxury California whiskey brand. Willett Family Estate is a renowned, historic Kentucky whiskey brand. The two companies are again partnering to release an exciting, limited-edition whiskey. The third installment of the collaboration between the two brands is a rye whiskey that was matured for a decade.
Wolves x Willett 10-Year Rye Whiskey

This limited-edition expression is a blend of rye whiskeys. First, Willett hand-selected 10-year-old Kentucky rye barrels. The Wolves Head Blender Eddie Gonzalez picked a 10-year-old rye whiskey that was matured for seven years in Indiana before being finished for three years in Northern California. The two whiskeys are blended to make this complex, multi-layered expression.

Read more
Belizean rum is where it’s at and these cocktails prove it
A couple of classics, with rum front and center
Copalli Rum trio.

We're living in the rum renaissance. The spirit is no longer just a quiet backseat mixer, it's a star in its own right, playing a major role in classic cocktail recipes across the board. Perhaps best, it's wildly place-specific, showcasing the flavors of the very place its raised, whether that's Belize, Hawaii, the West Indies, or somewhere else.

Turns out, you can swap that bourbon or gin for rum in a lot of cases within the wide world of cocktails. You just need the right rum, like Copalli. The Belizean maker features white and aged rums, as well as a decidedly delicious and unique cacao rum. Whiel you can sip these offerings on their own, we suggest them in the following mixed sippers.
Old Fashioned

Read more