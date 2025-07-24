What is overproof rum and why should you care?

The alcohol world has a lot of random terms that might leave some drinkers scratching their heads. In my almost two decades of writing about alcohol, I’ve come across many. This includes the likes of “cask strength,” “bottled-in-bond,” “small batch,” and, particularly when talking about rum, “overproof.”

And while I could write a whole article explaining the different, unique alcohol terms that adorn bottles of whiskey, rum, and other spirits, today, it’s all about overproof rum. What exactly is it, what is the alcohol percentage, what does it taste like, and what is it used for?

Before I take a deep dive into overproof rum, it’s essential to start at the beginning and give you a little background on rum itself. For those unaware, rum is a distilled spirit made from fermented sugarcane or sugarcane molasses. After distillation, it’s either bottled immediately, lightly aged, or aged for a long time like your favorite whiskey. Also, like whiskey, it’s often proofed down to lower the alcohol content. But sometimes it isn’t. This is where overproof rum comes in.

What is overproof rum?

At its essence, overproof rum is precisely what you assume it is. It’s a term used to describe a rum with an alcohol content of more than 50% alcohol by volume (100) proof. Since there’s no specific limit, you’ll find many overproof rums in the 60-70% range.

It’s also known as “Gunpowder” proof rum or Navy strength because back in the 1800s, Royal Navy officers didn’t have hydrometers to measure the alcohol content in their rum. Instead, according to legend, to see if the rum was watered down, a small portion would be mixed with gunpowder and lit to see if it would ignite. If it ignited, it was assumed to be a higher proof. If it didn’t ignite, it would be assumed that the rum had been watered down before rationing.

What do overproof rums taste like?

If you’re a fan of cask strength whiskey, you know that just because something is higher proof, that doesn’t mean it’s harsh. There are different types of rums. Some are grassy and earthy, while others have a hint of barnyard funk, and still others lean heavily into vanilla and toffee-like flavors. It’s difficult to pinpoint specific flavors without knowing what type of overproof rum you’re drinking. In general, you’ll be met with flavors like molasses, vanilla beans, cinnamon, and potentially grass and maybe even smoky flavors.

All in all, even with its higher proof, it will still carry the same rum flavors you know and love. Just as with cask-strength whiskey, add a splash or two of water to open up the aromas and flavors if you plan to drink it neat.

Are overproof rums good for cocktails?

Overproof rums are the perfect choice for cocktails. “They are prized for their ability to stand up to dilution, making them exceptional flavor enhancers. Alcohol supports flavors, and when you increase the alcohol level, it creates a higher concentration of flavors,” Alexandre Gabriel, master blender at Planteray Rum, told Drinks International.

This high-proof rum variety is well-known for its prowess in Tiki-style drinks. But, if your favorite cocktail is filled with multiple ingredients or if you don’t want it to get lost in the background, overproof is for you.