 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Negroni lovers will want to try the Tequila Mockingbird cocktail

The Tequila Mockingbird brings together tequila, cacao rum, and two types of amaro

By
tequila mockingbird cocktail 2
Dylan Elliott

The Negroni is one of the all-time iconic cocktails, but it’s a little unusual in its construction. Unlike many mixed drinks it contains no fruit juice and no mixer, just a blend of spirits and vermouth to create a perfectly balanced, bracing drink.

If you love a Negroni, you might want to try one of the many Negroni variations that are out there — or you might want to dive into the world of other spirits-only cocktails. We’ve got an example of that category today, with a recipe from the Morimoto Napa restaurant in California. Unlike a Negroni this drink is shaken rather than stirred, but it has a similar bracing backbone of spirits with the sweetness coming from the use of Italian amaros.

Recommended Videos

Developed by mixologist Josh Weed, the Tequila Mockingbird combines tequila with cacao rum and two types of amaro to create a smooth drink with notes of baking spice and chocolate, bringing out those flavors in the tequila. The idea is to create the perfect late summer drink, combining the fresh summery zing of the tequila with the longer, spicy chocolate flavors that are a nod to the incoming days of fall.

How to make a Tequila Mockingbird

Created by Josh Weed, Morimoto Napa

Ingredients:

  • 45ml Casa Obsidiana Blanco Tequila
  • 15ml Copalli Cacao Rum
  • 15ml Ramazotti Aperitivo Rosato
  • 15ml oz Brucato Chaparral Amaro
  • 5 dashes Peychaud’s bitters

Method:

Stir all ingredients with ice until chilled and properly diluted. Strain over a large ice cube and garnish with an orange peel and viola flower.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
The Gibson cocktail is for you pickle lovers
This classic take on the Martini features a pickled twist
Gibson Cocktail

 

The most magical thing about getting into cocktail culture and home bartending is learning about unique, lesser-known, classic mixed drinks you might otherwise never learn about. We’re talking about drinks like La Louisiane, Fallen Angel, and the Gibson. And while we could spend all day writing about classic cocktails that have seemingly become lost in time, today it’s the Gibson’s turn.
What is the Gibson?

Read more
4 simple gin cocktails anyone can make (that taste delicious)
Everyone can make these gin-based cocktails
gin cocktail

 

While we mix with any spirit during the warmer months (we live a good whiskey Highball), we tend to gravitate towards un-aged spirits like blanco tequila, vodka, white rum, and gin. The latter just might be our favorite spirit to mix with between June and September for a variety of reasons.

Read more
Get ready for party season with these batched summer margaritas
Coconut margaritas and prickly pear margaritas for a crowd
batched margarita recipes dsc03954 1

When you're preparing drinks for a crowd, batching cocktails is always a great idea. While it's great fun to make customized drinks for each of your guests, and that's something you can and should attempt for smaller gatherings, with a larger group you won't have time to individually mix drinks for each person. I find that it's fun to make individual drinks for groups of five or six, but more than that becomes difficult and has you running around the kitchen all night.

Instead, make your life easier by preparing a large amount of one or two cocktails ahead of time. You can mix up a big batch of drink and leave it in your fridge, then add ice when your guests arrive and garnish each drink as you serve it. That way, people still get the special feeling of a delicious cocktail but you won't be quite so frantic while trying to host.

Read more