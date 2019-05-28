Share

With summer just around the corner, it’s time to start planning the ultimate summer party. Sure, you could rely on throwing burgers and dogs on the grill and filling a cooler with beer for the Fourth of July, but come on. You’re better than that.

Don’t know how to throw a party? Well, don’t you worry — we spoke to someone who, while he’s a bit busy to throw parties these days, still knows some solid tips and tricks for how to do it.

That person? Ted Danson.

Yes, you heard right, we got to speak to the star of The Good Place, Cheers, and countless other projects to find out some of the things that he thinks make for a fun summer shindig.

If, for some odd reason, you don’t watch any of his shows, but have still seen him around, it’s probably because Danson is also a spokesperson for Smirnoff Vodka, which recently launched a new line, Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions, wherein he partners with Cecily Strong for a series of pretty hilarious segments featuring the spirits.

“The appeal for the product comes from the delicious flavor for me, but the zero sugar is an added benefit.”

The new line comes in three flavors (Watermelon & Mint, Cucumber & Lime, and Strawberry & Rose) and contains, as the name itself says, zero sugar. For Danson, working with the line in particular was easy because it is practically made for easy summer cocktails.

“My first taste of Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions was exactly what they told me it would be, full of flavor even without the sugar. I tried the Cucumber & Lime flavor mixed with soda water and garnished it with a cucumber, and I really enjoyed it,” he said. “The appeal for the product comes from the delicious flavor for me, but the zero sugar is an added benefit. It’s good for those times when I’m looking to have something without all the sugar.”

It’s become a go-to for Danson when he has people over who are looking for a no-sugar option (he also always has Smirnoff No. 21 in stock, too, of course).

Once he’s got the drinks, though, what else does Danson do to ensure he and his guests are about to have a good time?

For Danson, having good drinks, good people, and good food is all you need.

“First off, I avoid running out of ice. But I always avoid taking myself too seriously. I want everyone to just come, have fun, and let loose a little (always responsibly!).”

Sounds like a simple and fun party to us (we’ll wait for our invitation, Mr. Danson).

Beyond that? Not much. Chips and guacamole are an absolute necessity (especially, he says, living in California) and good conversation to round out the rest of what you’ve brought to the table. For Danson, having good drinks, good people, and good food is all you need.

If you need a guacamole recipe, you can check ours out here, or if you’re looking for some easy vodka cocktails to mix up with that bottle of Smirnoff you have handy, check these out.