Big game Sunday calls for Starbucks Monday

Stop by Starbucks on Monday, February 10th

This year, Starbucks is trying something new to celebrate the Super Bowl. With the Big Game on Sunday, February 9, many Americans will spend the day going big, which Starbucks thinks will lead to a long Monday. Given that the game starts at 6:30 PM Eastern Standard Time, fans expect it to be a long night by the time it ends. Most Super Bowl games last an average of three hours and 38 minutes, though this could change if the game were to go into overtime.

To support customers the day after the big game, Starbucks has announced that rewards members in the U.S. can stop by February 10th to get a free tall (12 fl. oz) hot or iced brewed coffee any time throughout the day.

A message will pop up inside the Starbucks app before placing your order on Monday. Guests can order the Super Bowl drinks ahead of time through the app. If ordering in the cafe or the drive-thru line, let the Barisa know you want to redeem your Starbucks Monday coupon.

Not a member of Starbucks Rewards yet? You can still sign up by 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Feb. 9 to get your Starbucks Monday coupon in the app. If you join Starbucks Rewards on Feb. 10, see your barista in the store to enjoy a coffee at Starbucks. The offer does not apply to other handcrafted espresso drinks, Starbucks Reserve coffee, Nitro Cold Brew, or regular cold brews. As usual, customizations to your beverage order may result in additional charges.

Can coffee cause bloating? Here’s what you need to know
Your morning coffee could irritate your GI tract
As a longtime coffeeholic, I've experienced my fair share of digestive stress after drinking coffee. I've often wondered, "Can coffee cause bloating?" Yet, I almost want to ignore the answer. While I will never give up drinking coffee, regardless of how much it bloats me, learning about the topic has raised my awareness and made it easier for me to adjust my coffee-drinking habits. If you've felt bloated after your morning cup of joe, you'll want to understand how coffee can affect your digestive system.
Can coffee cause bloating?

According to Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, LD, a registered dietitian based in Charleston, South Carolina, "Coffee can sometimes cause bloating, especially for individuals with sensitive stomachs. This is because coffee is acidic and may stimulate the production of stomach acid, potentially leading to discomfort or digestion issues like bloating." Coffee can also cause irritation to the lining of the small intestine and stomach, leaving you with other symptoms that accompany bloating, such as gas or abdominal pain.

Dunkin’ launches new cold foam creamers for at-home creations
You can now enjoy new cold foam flavors at home
Fans of Dunkin's popular cold foam flavors offered at stores can now enjoy new flavors at home with the launch of Extra Extra and Chocolate cold foam flavors. These new cold foam creamers are available at grocery retailers nationwide to elevate your at-home coffee experience with Dunkin' and transform any cup of coffee into a decadent, creamy indulgence.

The first of the new cold foam creamer flavors is titled "Extra Extra," inspired by Dunkin' lover's signature "extra cream, extra sweet" order. This flavor captures the creamy, sweetened taste that guests know and love. This new cold foam creamer adds creaminess and sweetness to any coffee you prepare at home. The second of the new cold foam flavors is a chocolate cold foam featuring a rich and chocolatey taste that adds a touch of decadence to any coffee moment.

How is decaf coffee made? Inside the process that takes caffeine out
The journey from raw beans to decaf
All coffee beans are naturally caffeinated in their raw state. But, thanks to a discovery by Ludwig Roselius in 1903, we can now enjoy decaf coffee as an alternative, perfect for enjoying the flavor of coffee without caffeine. The question of "regular or decaf?" is a familiar one, but less often do we think about how decaf coffee is made. Before it is roasted and bagged for your enjoyment, decaf coffee beans go through a lengthy process to become decaffeinated. Below, explore some insight into the journey of your decaf coffee beans before it gets to you.
The origins of decaf coffee

German coffee merchant Ludwig Roselius first created the concept of coffee without caffeine by accident. After his father passed away from consuming too much caffeine, he discovered that coffee beans immersed in seawater lost their caffeine content. Known as the "Roselius" process, this method involved using a saltwater solution and benzene to remove caffeine from coffee beans.

