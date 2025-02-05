Big game Sunday calls for Starbucks Monday

This year, Starbucks is trying something new to celebrate the Super Bowl. With the Big Game on Sunday, February 9, many Americans will spend the day going big, which Starbucks thinks will lead to a long Monday. Given that the game starts at 6:30 PM Eastern Standard Time, fans expect it to be a long night by the time it ends. Most Super Bowl games last an average of three hours and 38 minutes, though this could change if the game were to go into overtime.

To support customers the day after the big game, Starbucks has announced that rewards members in the U.S. can stop by February 10th to get a free tall (12 fl. oz) hot or iced brewed coffee any time throughout the day.

A message will pop up inside the Starbucks app before placing your order on Monday. Guests can order the Super Bowl drinks ahead of time through the app. If ordering in the cafe or the drive-thru line, let the Barisa know you want to redeem your Starbucks Monday coupon.

Not a member of Starbucks Rewards yet? You can still sign up by 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Feb. 9 to get your Starbucks Monday coupon in the app. If you join Starbucks Rewards on Feb. 10, see your barista in the store to enjoy a coffee at Starbucks. The offer does not apply to other handcrafted espresso drinks, Starbucks Reserve coffee, Nitro Cold Brew, or regular cold brews. As usual, customizations to your beverage order may result in additional charges.