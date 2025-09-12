Starbucks Barista-favorite Guatemala Casi Cielo is back

No one knows great coffee better than Starbucks baristas, who have voted the Guatemala Casi Cielo whole bean coffee as one of their favorite roasts. Each week, Starbucks partners (employees) can select a bag of whole bean coffee for free, and last year, Starbucks partners used this benefit on Guatemala Casi Cielo more than any other seasonal whole-bean coffee offered by the brand. This partner and customer-favorite has been popular for nearly two decades, featuring elegant floral aromatics and notes of citrus and dark cocoa.

Beginnings of the Guatemala Casi Cielo Roast

Starbucks has been sourcing coffee from Guatemala since the company’s beginnings in 1971. Since 2004, the Guatemala Casi Cielo coffee has delivered an elevated flavor, effortlessly versatile, and a high-altitude origin choice perfect for any hot or cold brew. With a bright acidity and notes of cocoa nibs and citrus that pair well with chocolate, artisan cheese, and caramel, this fan-favorite medium roast is effortlessly versatile. Its smooth and balanced taste is enjoyed by coffee lovers as hot, iced, cold brewed, or even as espresso.

Recommended Videos

Guatemala Casi Cielo is now available in Starbucks coffeehouses for a limited time as whole bean coffee and as the featured medium roast coffee-of-the-day. The beans used in this exclusive roast are sourced from Guatemala’s Antigua region. The name Casi Cielo means “almost heaven” in Spanish – a nod to its elevated taste, and the soaring elevations at which the coffee is grown. The region is near three volcanoes: Agua, Fuego, and Acatenango, each of which has rich. minerals like phosphorus, nitrogen, and potassium that help contribute to the bean’s rich flavor.