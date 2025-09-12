 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Starbucks Barista-favorite Guatemala Casi Cielo is back

By
Starbucks Guatemala Casi Cielo
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

No one knows great coffee better than Starbucks baristas, who have voted the Guatemala Casi Cielo whole bean coffee as one of their favorite roasts. Each week, Starbucks partners (employees) can select a bag of whole bean coffee for free, and last year, Starbucks partners used this benefit on Guatemala Casi Cielo more than any other seasonal whole-bean coffee offered by the brand. This partner and customer-favorite has been popular for nearly two decades, featuring elegant floral aromatics and notes of citrus and dark cocoa.

Beginnings of the Guatemala Casi Cielo Roast

Starbucks Guatemala Casi Cielo
Starbucks

Starbucks has been sourcing coffee from Guatemala since the company’s beginnings in 1971. Since 2004, the Guatemala Casi Cielo coffee has delivered an elevated flavor, effortlessly versatile, and a high-altitude origin choice perfect for any hot or cold brew. With a bright acidity and notes of cocoa nibs and citrus that pair well with chocolate, artisan cheese, and caramel, this fan-favorite medium roast is effortlessly versatile. Its smooth and balanced taste is enjoyed by coffee lovers as hot, iced, cold brewed, or even as espresso.

Recommended Videos

Guatemala Casi Cielo is now available in Starbucks coffeehouses for a limited time as whole bean coffee and as the featured medium roast coffee-of-the-day. The beans used in this exclusive roast are sourced from Guatemala’s Antigua region. The name Casi Cielo means “almost heaven” in Spanish – a nod to its elevated taste, and the soaring elevations at which the coffee is grown. The region is near three volcanoes: Agua, Fuego, and Acatenango, each of which has rich. minerals like phosphorus, nitrogen, and potassium that help contribute to the bean’s rich flavor.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The fourth wave of coffee is iced—and it’s redefining café creativity
How coffee brands are responding to a shift in iced coffee culture
iced coffee with foam

Iced coffee has undergone a major transformation. What was once just a cold version of your standard hot cup of coffee has now evolved as a strong base for flavor innovation, celebrating cultural backgrounds and culinary techniques. In the era of what coffee experts call the "fourth wave of coffee," coffee drinkers are looking for something beyond a standard cup of coffee, focusing on cultural stories, unique flavors, and visual appeal.

In response, coffee brands such as Mr. Espresso and Boxx Coffee have leveraged new mixology techniques and creative twists, creating a multi-sensory experience that meets the changing demands of today's coffee drinkers. Here's how (and why) coffee brands like these have hopped on board this "fourth wave of iced coffee" innovation, supporting the idea that coffee is an experience -- just like a meal.

Read more
Nitro cold brew trend grows as specialty coffee takes center stage
Where the nitro cold brew market is headed
Dunkin nitro cold brew

A new Nitrogenated Coffee Market Intelligence Study published by Grand View Research has estimated that the global nitrogenated coffee market is expected to reach USD 144.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.4% from 2024 to 2030. The rising interest in nitro cold brew is thought to be driven by the demand of health-conscious consumers who prefer nitro cold brew for its lower sugar and calorie content compared to traditional coffee beverages. In addition, the report suggests that nitro cold brew complements the growing demand for lactose-free and non-dairy alternatives in the coffee industry, offering a drink that has a natural sweetness without any dairy.

The report also highlighted major companies playing a role in the nitrogenated coffee market, which included: Starbucks Corporation, International Coffee & Tea, LLC, McDonald’s, Blackeye Roasting Co., and more. The North American nitrogenated coffee market secured the dominant share with 79.4% in 2023, owing to the well-established coffee culture, with the European market at 11.4% of the global revenue share in 2023. The study found that the smooth, creamy, and less-bitter taste profile of nitro cold brew has appealed to a wide range of coffee drinkers, particularly younger demographics and millennials who seek a sensory experience from drinking coffee.

Read more
Your morning coffee might hold the secret to a happier day, study finds
Coffee really does make us happier
coffee to go cup

Most coffee drinkers would likely already agree their morning cup of coffee makes them happier -- but a new study now supports this claim. A recently published study in the journal Scientific Reports by researchers at the University of Warwick and Bielefeld University found that study participants reported feeling happier and more enthusiastic compared to those who had not yet had their morning cup of coffee. Individuals in the study received questions on their phone several times a day, requiring them to report how they currently felt and how recently they consumed caffeine.

The study followed 200 young adults over the course of four weeks, measuring reported moods before and after consuming coffee. A professor involved in the study at the University of Warwick commented that the positive mood boost occurs as caffeine blocks the adenosine receptors in the brain. The study focused on caffeine consumption in everyday life and not in an artificial lab setting.

Read more