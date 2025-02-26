 Skip to main content
Toast the warmer weather with these sharp, tangy vodka cocktails

Vodka cocktails needn't be dull - they can have bite of their own

By
VodkaSour
Ketel One

When it comes to flavors for spring, you might think of something soft and floral or something sparkling and light. But there’s a place for drinks with a little twist of sharpness too, making use of ingredients like grapefruit, ginger, or bitters. That’s especially true when you’re looking for vodka cocktails, as vodka drinks can sometimes be a bit conservative. A simple screwdriver or a quick vodka and coke have their place, but I think we can do better.

Two suggestions for bright, tangy vodka cocktails come from the renowned brand Ketel One. As well as a classic vodka sour, making use of the always pleasing combination of lemon juice and honey syrup, and adding a touch of depth and interest by a plentiful helpful of angostura bitters, there’s also an intriguing recipe for a Salty Rose. This one makes use of Ketel One Botanical, which is a vodka flavored with botanicals — in this case, grapefruit and rose, perfect for the season.

Salty Rose

Ketel One

Recipe by Ketel One Botanical

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose
  • 1.5 tbsp Lime
  • .5 tbsp Grapefruit Juice
  • 1 oz Crème De Pamplemousse

Method:

Combine, shake and pour into a wine glass. Served over ice with a salted rim and grapefruit quarter.

Vodka Sour

Ketel One

Recipe by Ketel One Vodka

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Ketel One Vodka
  • 1.5 tbsp Fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tsp Honey syrup
  • 3 Dashes of angostura bitters
  • Garnish with a lemon slice and cherry on stick

Method:

Shake ingredients with ice and strain into ice-filled glass. Garnish with lemon slice and cherry on stick.

