This Cold Brew Coffee Maker Deal is Incredibly Cheap for Prime Day

Ah, the morning coffee queue. It’s where civility and common courtesy have degraded and addicts take what they can get from a surly staff that would rather be creating performance art. On the hunt for a great coffee machine deal for your own home kitchen? Well, thanks to Prime Day deals, which are quickly coming to a close, it’s time to divorce yourself from your morning coffee shop routine, and upgrade to the Presto Dorothy Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker. This cold brew coffee maker is more than half off right now. Walmart is providing a wide variety of kitchen appliance deals and now you can become your own favorite barista this summer more affordably than ever before.

Cold-brew coffee, thanks to its slow steep time at room temperature, distills into a markedly smoother and less acidic product than its high-heat counterpart. For that reason alone it’s a worthy addition to any countertop. But it’s especially wonderful in the summer, when even first thing in the morning, temperatures might be too warm for a hot brew. Why not throw some cream and a few ice cubes into your favorite double-walled tumbler for a warm-weather twist? It’s a seasonally appropriate means of getting your caffeine fix.

Of course, to accommodate the required cold brew steep times, you normally need a 12- to 24-hour advance notice, drinking yesterday’s cup while making tomorrow’s. But with the Dorothy, all you need is as little as 15 minutes. (Yeah, you read that right.) The secret is the machine’s consistent agitation, which it describes as a tornadic vortex. Just insert your grounds and a carafe of water, and voila, the whole process is completed while you’re in the shower. Towel off and then depress its plunger, filtering the grounds from your fresh — and fast — cup of cold brew.

Besides its speed, the other great part of this machine is its volume. In traditional coffee makers, if there is a cold-brew setting, the amount you can make is always an issue, and many can only make 8 ounces at a time. Well, if you’re like us, that’s little more than a swallow. With the dedicated Dorothy, you can make up to 22 ounces a time, which is enough for you and your partner, as well as overnight guests. For anyone who likes to share or wants a healthy reserve on hand, the Dorothy is a must.

While this machine is handsome enough to have a summertime spot on your countertop, it also breaks down into relatively small component parts, allowing for easy storage in kitchens where space is at a premium. Its glass carafe, filter, and grounds cup are all dishwasher safe for simple and straightforward cleanup in between uses.

Granted, your local coffee shop has had a tough year, but let’s be honest: Even in the best of days, service was a roll of a dice. With the Presto Dorothy, now on sale at Walmart, you can make barista-quality cold brew at home. With all the time you save, you’ll be able to finally commit to your own performance art.

