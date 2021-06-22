  1. Food & Drink
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Cold Brew Coffee Maker Deal is Incredibly Cheap for Prime Day

By

Ah, the morning coffee queue. It’s where civility and common courtesy have degraded and addicts take what they can get from a surly staff that would rather be creating performance art. On the hunt for a great coffee machine deal for your own home kitchen? Well, thanks to Prime Day deals, which are quickly coming to a close, it’s time to divorce yourself from your morning coffee shop routine, and upgrade to the Presto Dorothy Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker. This cold brew coffee maker is more than half off right now. Walmart is providing a wide variety of kitchen appliance deals and now you can become your own favorite barista this summer more affordably than ever before.

Cold-brew coffee, thanks to its slow steep time at room temperature, distills into a markedly smoother and less acidic product than its high-heat counterpart. For that reason alone it’s a worthy addition to any countertop. But it’s especially wonderful in the summer, when even first thing in the morning, temperatures might be too warm for a hot brew. Why not throw some cream and a few ice cubes into your favorite double-walled tumbler for a warm-weather twist? It’s a seasonally appropriate means of getting your caffeine fix.

Of course, to accommodate the required cold brew steep times, you normally need a 12- to 24-hour advance notice, drinking yesterday’s cup while making tomorrow’s. But with the Dorothy, all you need is as little as 15 minutes. (Yeah, you read that right.) The secret is the machine’s consistent agitation, which it describes as a tornadic vortex. Just insert your grounds and a carafe of water, and voila, the whole process is completed while you’re in the shower. Towel off and then depress its plunger, filtering the grounds from your fresh — and fast — cup of cold brew.

Besides its speed, the other great part of this machine is its volume. In traditional coffee makers, if there is a cold-brew setting, the amount you can make is always an issue, and many can only make 8 ounces at a time. Well, if you’re like us, that’s little more than a swallow. With the dedicated Dorothy, you can make up to 22 ounces a time, which is enough for you and your partner, as well as overnight guests. For anyone who likes to share or wants a healthy reserve on hand, the Dorothy is a must.

While this machine is handsome enough to have a summertime spot on your countertop, it also breaks down into relatively small component parts, allowing for easy storage in kitchens where space is at a premium. Its glass carafe, filter, and grounds cup are all dishwasher safe for simple and straightforward cleanup in between uses.

Granted, your local coffee shop has had a tough year, but let’s be honest: Even in the best of days, service was a roll of a dice. With the Presto Dorothy, now on sale at Walmart, you can make barista-quality cold brew at home. With all the time you save, you’ll be able to finally commit to your own performance art.

More Prime Day Coffee Deals

Looking for more coffee deals for your kitchen? We curated all the best coffee machine deals to shop this Prime Day including Keurig deals, Breville deals, and more.

Keurig K-Duo Plus Single-Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker

$200 $230
The perfect brewer for any occasion. This machine lets you brew a cup and a carafe of your favorite coffee varieties, perfect for solo moments or when you’re hosting friends.
Buy at Target

Keurig K-Classic, Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 10 oz. Brew Sizes

$80 $90
Whether your morning calls for a lot of caffeine or a little, this coffee machine brews 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce cups. And it has a large water reservoir so you don't have to keep refilling it.
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

$70 $80
Packing a punch with every cup despite its size, the Keurig K-Mini is a compact yet ever-functional coffee maker for the practical coffee lover who's tight on space, with brew sizes from 6-12 oz.
Buy at Amazon

BLACK+DECKER 12-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker

$50 $70
Get warm coffee all day with BLACK+DECKER's thermal coffee maker. It comes with a large carafe that's vacuum-sealed to keep the coffee's temperature optimal for hours.
Buy at Amazon
ONLY 5 LEFT

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$60 $90
Keurig K-Cup single-serve coffee maker has a 36-ounce water reservoir so you won't have to refill for every cup. Brew multiple cup sizes.
Buy at Walmart

Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine

$145 $149
Single serving Nespresso by De'Longhi espresso machine with two serving sizes, espresso (1.35-ounce) and lungo (5-ounce). Includes a sample original capsule kit.
Buy at Amazon

Bonavita 5-Cup One-Touch Coffee Maker

$100 $140
With just one touch of a button, you can brew a full pot of coffee within 6 minutes. The Bonavita coffee maker also comes with a stainless steel thermal carafe that keeps coffee warm for hours.
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker

$190 $220
Need a quick pick-me-up? This Keurig single-serve coffee maker is the way to go. The 60-ounce water reservoir means you only have to refill after every 6 cups. Plus it accommodates tall travel mugs.
Buy at Best Buy

Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine

$200
Tight on space? The Nespresso Essenza Mini is the perfect coffee machine thanks to its compact build, capable of pumping out powerfully delicious espressos despite its size.
Buy at Best Buy

Hamilton Beach 2-Way Programmable Coffee Maker

$40 $60
You can brew a single serving or a full 12-cup carafe of coffee with this Hamilton Beach programmable coffee machine. Simple system lets you brew a single cup without buying costly pods.
Buy at Walmart

Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker

$40 $50
Fast brew single-serve or double, up to 14 ounces with ground coffee or Keurig K-cups in just 30 seconds. Travel mug in photo not included, but the one-touch single-serve device is an excellent value.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Mega Kitchen System and Blender

$160 $200
Bring out the versatility in your kitchen with this Ninja Kitchen System that provides Professional Performance, perfect for food processing, food blending, and nutrient extraction.
Buy at Best Buy

Breville-Nespresso USA Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, Bundle

$211 $250
The hefty price of premium coffee doesn't have to make you bitter if you score this sweet deal on Breville Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso machine bundled with an Aeroccino 3 milk frother.
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$95 $132
Make a delicious cup of joe in just a minute or less with the K-Select. It has adjustable brew strength settings so you can enjoy your coffee the way you want it.
Buy at Amazon

Sboly 8-cup Programmable Coffee Maker with Thermal Carafe

$55 $79
Brew up to 8 cups of coffee with this 24-hour programmable coffee maker. Built-in filtration so you don't have to buy filters and the stainless steel thermal carafe keep the brew hot for hours.
Buy at Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

This Vinyl Record Player is Super Cheap on Prime Day

1byone vinyl record player system deal amazon prime day 2021

Best Prime Day Luggage Deals for 2021

How to Make Barbecued Cornell Chicken, an Ivy League Delicacy

how to make cornell chicken on the grill

Best Prime Day Beard Trimmer Deals

Prime Day 2021 Beard Trimmer Deals

Best Prime Day Hair Dryer Deals for 2021

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Best Prime Day Grill Deals for 2021

best prime day smoker deals 2021 grill

Best Prime Day Instant Pot Deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Instant Pot Deals

Best Prime Day Sous Vide Deals for 2021

amazon slashes the price of anova culinary smart sous vide cooker machine

Best Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals 2021

Breville Coffee maker and espresso machine

Best Prime Day Ninja Deals for 2021

Best Prime Day Keurig Deals for 2021

how to clean a coffee pot tips on keeping your keurig

Act Fast! This Highly-Rated Electric Wine Opener is Discounted for Prime Day

oster electric wine opener amazon deal prime day 2021 osteer

Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals for 2021

best prime day instant pot deals 2021 air fryer