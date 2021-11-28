If you’re an avid cook, this may be the KitchenAid Mixer Cyber Monday deal you’ve been waiting for. Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deal for the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Best Buy is selling this powerful KitchenAid mixer for $250, a $250 savings off the normal $500 price. KitchenAid mixer deals are always a big draw, and this model is one of the best KitchenAid mixers. With this discount, the deal won’t last long, so if you want it, buy it now.

Buy Now

Today’s Best KitchenAid Mixer Cyber Monday Deal

Why Buy:

More power than the standard models for mixing heavy, dense ingredients

Bowl-lift design raises and supports bowl while mixing large batches

5-quart polished stainless steel bowl with handle for up to 9 dozen cookies in one batch

Works with 10 optional hub-powered attachments such as food grinders and pasta makers

Act now to jump on this deal for the powerful KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for $250 — a $250 savings from the $500 regular price. Imagine being able to process and mix the ingredients for up to nine dozen cookies all at once. If you’ve ever tried mixing cookie dough by hand, you know what an arduous chore it can be to mix even half that amount. The mixer’s bowl-lift mechanism provides lever-operated bowl support. With the bowl on the mixer, you first put the ingredients for your current recipe in the bowl and then use the lever to raise the bowl to the correct height for mixing.

Even kitchen novices can appreciate this mixer’s extra power and rugged design. The KitchenAid’s 5-quart stainless steel bowl has a convenient, sturdy handle on the side — another sign that this appliance is ready for serious work. As you work, you can switch between the mixer’s 10 speeds as needed to thoroughly combine the ingredients.

This KitchenAid Mixer Cyber Monday deal includes a coated flat beater, a coated PowerKnead spiral dough hook, and a wire whip. With the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus, you can also take advantage of a power hub attachment point to use the appliance for other purposes, such as attaching a metal food grinder to grind fresh meat, hard cheeses, and more. Other attachments include helpful tools such as a pasta maker, a spiralizer, and a slicer/shredder. Even with this unprecedented discount, you get all that added value.

The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer normally retails for $500. We’ve seen it on sale before, but never this cheaply. With $250 off and a Cyber Monday deal price of $250, you can bet the sale won’t last long. Don’t wait on this one for sure, because inventories are tight this year.

Buy Now

Should You Shop This KitchenAid Mixer Cyber Monday Deal Today or Wait Until Tomorrow?

Long story short, Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy are only around for a short period of time. Here’s the thing about being a savvy shopper: It requires you to shop early and often, hopping on standout deals like the one we’ve found on this truly excellent, highly useful KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer. And this isn’t just any discount we’re talking about here, as you can see. The current price — $250 versus a normal retail price of $500 — is nearly unheard of, and because it just so happens to be right after Thanksgiving, it’s the rare kind of clearance that ties into the holiday season very, very well. While there are plenty of deals out there on kitchen gadgets, not all of them are going to drop as low as this KitchenAid mixer, and not all of them are going to offer up such a quality, useful product for the holiday season.

One important thing to keep in mind: It was recently reported from Adobe Analytics that retailers are running out of stock faster than pre-pandemic days, saying that number has jumped 124% on out-of-stock alerts and continually rising. If you’re planning to wait a bit and buy it later, you very well might be out of luck. Other shoppers are surely eyeing this remarkable KitchenAid Mixer Cyber Monday deal, due to having plenty of chances to use it this season — and well beyond that. And the fact that right now it’s 50% off is a discount not to be missed. There’s no time to waste when shopping any Cyber Monday deals, in our opinion, and that includes this handy, useful KitchenAid Mixer Cyber Monday deal.

Editors' Recommendations