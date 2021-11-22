  1. Food & Drink
Don’t Miss This KitchenAid Mixer Black Friday Deal — Save $280

By

If you’re an avid cook, this may be the KitchenAid Mixer Black Friday deal you’ve been waiting for. Best Buy’s Black Friday deal for the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixe is the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Best Buy is selling this powerful KitchenAid mixer for $220, a $280 savings off the normal $500 price. KitchenAid mixer deals are always a big draw, and this model is one of the best KitchenAid mixers. With this discount the deal won’t last long, so if you want it, buy it now.

Today’s Best KitchenAid Mixer Black Friday Deal

Why Buy:

  • More power than the standard models for mixing heavy, dense ingredients
  • Bowl-lift design raises and supports bowl while mixing large batches
  • 5-quart polished stainless steel bowl with handle for up to 9 dozen cookies in one batch
  • Works with 10 optional hub-powered attachments such as food grinders and pasta makers

Act now to jump on this deal for the powerful KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for $220 — a $280 savings from the $500 regular price. Imagine being able to process and mix the ingredients for up to 9 dozen cookies all at once. If you’ve ever tried mixing cookie dough by hand, you know what an arduous chore it can be to mix even half that amount. The mixer’s bowl-lift mechanism provides lever-operated bowl support. With the bowl on the mixer, you first put the ingredients for your current recipe in the bowl and then use the lever to raise the bowl to the correct height for mixing.

Even kitchen novices can appreciate this mixer’s extra power and rugged design. The KitchenAid’s 5-quart stainless steel bowl has a convenient, sturdy handle on the side, another sign that this appliance is ready for serious work. As you work you can switch between the mixer’s 10 speeds as needed to thoroughly combine the ingredients.

This KitchenAid Mixer Black Friday deal includes a coated flat beater, a coated PowerKnead spiral dough hook, and a wire whip. With the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus you can also take advantage of a power hub attachment point to use the appliance for other purposes, such as attaching a metal food grinder to grind fresh meat, hard cheeses, and more. Other attachments include helpful tools such as a pasta maker, a spiralizer, and a slicer/shredder. Even with this unprecedented discount, you get all that added value.

The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer normally retails for $500. We’ve seen it on sale before, but never this cheaply. With $280 off and a Black Friday deal price of $220, you can bet the sale won’t last long. Don’t wait on this one for sure because inventories are tight this year.

