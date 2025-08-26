Jack Daniel’s makes a popular single barrel Tennessee whiskey a permanent expression

While Jack Daniel’s is well-known for its classic Old No. 7 expression. If you’re limiting yourself to their iconic Tennessee whiskey only, you’re really missing out on some exceptional expressions. Recently, the brand announced that one of its most popular limited-edition expressions will become a permanent year-round offering.

Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Heritage Barrel Tennessee Whiskey

Recently, the brand announced that its Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Heritage Barrel Tennessee Whiskey will officially be part of the year-round Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection.

It starts with a mash bill of 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye. It’s distilled and mellowed through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal using the Lincoln County Process. It’s then matured for a minimum of seven years in high-toast, low-char American oak barrels.

According to the brand, the result is a complex, 100-proof whiskey that begins with a nose of oaky wood and a palate of honey and candied fruits. The finish is long, lingering, warm, and ends with a final flourish of brown sugar.

“The way our barrels are built and our ability to experiment are two of the most important parts of the Jack Daniel’s whiskey-making tradition,” Chris Fletcher, Master Distiller at the Jack Daniel Distillery, said.

“It was exciting for us to see what our Heritage Barrels produced with previous limited releases, and we’re thrilled to bring that same unforgettable flavor to more friends with this permanent offering.”

Where can I buy it?

Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Heritage Barrel Tennessee Whiskey will be available this summer at retailers nationwide for the suggested retail price of $69.99 for a 750ml bottle.