Isle of Skye Whisky is releasing a blended whisky aged in magma stone toasted casks

In my years of writing about alcohol, I’ve seen my fair share of unique aging vessels and techniques. This includes sonic aging, floating rickhouses, fortified wine casks, tequila barrels, rum casks, and of course Japanese Mizunara oak. But Isle of Skye Whisky’s recent release makes the rest look fairly pedestrian. That’s because this popular brand recently announced Isle of Skye Magma Stone Toasted, a blended whisky finished in a creative, proprietary magma stone-toasted cask. Yes, you read that right. This whisky was aged in barrels toasted with volcanic rocks.

Isle of Skye Magma Stone Toasted

This new release is anything but a gimmick. It’s actually a way for the distillery to pay tribute to the volcanic origins of its island home. To make this 46% ABV whisky, the team at Isle of Skye decided to forgo traditional direct-fire toasting and instead age it in a barrel where heated volcanic stone radiated heat evenly, creating a unique, rich flavor profile.

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According to the brand, the result is a well-balanced, smoky, memorable whisky with myriad nuanced flavors, including dark fruit, toasted oak spice, chocolate oranges, sandalwood, and rich, enveloping peat smoke. The finish is long and warm, ending with toasted vanilla beans, oaky wood, and rich campfire smoke. This decadent, peat-smoked, magma-toasted expression is best enjoyed neat, close to a backyard campfire on an unseasonably cold autumnal evening.

“Magma Stone Toasted allowed us to do something we have never done before with Isle of Skye, while still staying true to the character of the whisky,” John Glass, Master Blender for Isle of Skye, says.

“Using heated volcanic stone to toast the casks allows the oak to develop more gently, creating exceptional silkiness, depth and layers of flavor while drawing a direct line back to the landscape of Skye.”

Where can I buy it?

Isle of Skye Magma Stone Toasted is currently available for a limited time at Total Wine & More stores throughout the United States for the suggested retail price of $47 for a 750ml bottle. For more information on this special release and Isle of Skye Whisky’s full portfolio, visit www.isleofskyewhisky.com.