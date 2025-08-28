 Skip to main content
How PATRON does a spritz, an ideal Labor Day Weekend drink

Tequila, meet aperitivo

PATRON spritz table.
PATRON

Labor Day Weekend is so close you can practically see it. The three-day weekend offers a great time to reminisce on adventures of the summer and make plans for the fall ahead. It’s also a great time to relax, cocktail in hand.

Tequila continues to surge in the drinks world and we’re not surprised. The dynamic agave spirit can feature well in all kinds of drinks, from simple Ranch Water recipes to more involved riffs on classic cocktails. It’s a spirit you should have on hand during long holiday weekends.

It’s the kind of spirit built for warm weather, born in arid lands south of the border. It pairs up wonderfully with refreshing citrus and juices and even does well with sparkling wine or a good Bloody Mary mix. A good tequila does a lot of heavy lifting, at least from a mixology standpoint.

The team at PATRÓN reached out to us with a few recipes. We were excited to see a spritz in the mix. It’s a holiday-approved drink you can make with ease at home.

Read on for the full recipe.

PATRÓN EL CIELO Spritz

Aperol spritz
Oleksandra Naumenko / Shutterstock

A three-ingredient cocktail that functions like a more complex one, this drink has our full attention.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ounce PATRÓN EL CIELO
  • 2 ounces chilled Pinot Grigio or Provençale Rosé
  • 3 ounces chilled ginger ale

Method:

  1. In a white wine glass with cubed ice, build all ingredients, stir to combine.
  2. Garnish with a fresh orange wedge, squeeze and drop into the glass.

Have a great Memorial Day Weekend.

