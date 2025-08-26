Cherry is trending, here’s how to figure it into a boozy float

As many of us look forward to the upcoming holiday weekend, we’re reflecting on the many great things that unfolded this summer. Perhaps you found a new frozen cocktail recipe or dined at one of the best restaurants in America. Maybe you just relaxed and read a record number of books.

Right now, cherry is swinging for the fences. We’re seeing the pitted fruit play a big role in everything from summery dishes to fashion statements. Cherry coded is here and we’re embracing it.

Cherries belong in everything, from pop songs to marinades. We especially like them in dessert items, especially gown-up desserts that can serve a good nightcap cocktails. On that note, read on.

We thought we’d share a good recipe for the dog days of summer. It’s a boozy float featuring peanut butter whiskey, cherry, vanilla, and ice cream. Read on for the full thing.

Boozy Cherry Vanilla Float

This recipe, from Skrewball Whiskey and Ashley Conway, ties so many good things together. We’re talking ice cream, cherry, vanilla, and a unique whiskey that plays off of complementary peanut butter notes.

Ingredients:

1 ounce Skrewball Whiskey

2 ounces cherry vanilla purée*

8 ounces soda water

2–3 scoops vanilla ice cream

*Cherry vanilla purée: Blend 1½ cups pitted cherries, 1¼ cups sugar, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, and ¼ cup water until smooth. Store in fridge for up to 1 week.

Method: