 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Cherry is trending, here’s how to figure it into a boozy float

Cherry, peanut butter whiskey, and ice cream

By
skrewball
Image used with permission by copyright holder

As many of us look forward to the upcoming holiday weekend, we’re reflecting on the many great things that unfolded this summer. Perhaps you found a new frozen cocktail recipe or dined at one of the best restaurants in America. Maybe you just relaxed and read a record number of books.

Right now, cherry is swinging for the fences. We’re seeing the pitted fruit play a big role in everything from summery dishes to fashion statements. Cherry coded is here and we’re embracing it.

Recommended Videos

Cherries belong in everything, from pop songs to marinades. We especially like them in dessert items, especially gown-up desserts that can serve a good nightcap cocktails. On that note, read on.

We thought we’d share a good recipe for the dog days of summer. It’s a boozy float featuring peanut butter whiskey, cherry, vanilla, and ice cream. Read on for the full thing.

Boozy Cherry Vanilla Float

Boozy Cherry Vanilla Float.
Skrewball Whiskey

This recipe, from Skrewball Whiskey and Ashley Conway, ties so many good things together. We’re talking ice cream, cherry, vanilla, and a unique whiskey that plays off of complementary peanut butter notes.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ounce Skrewball Whiskey
  • 2 ounces cherry vanilla purée*
  • 8 ounces soda water
  • 2–3 scoops vanilla ice cream

*Cherry vanilla purée: Blend 1½ cups pitted cherries, 1¼ cups sugar, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, and ¼ cup water until smooth. Store in fridge for up to 1 week. 

Related: 
The daiquiri deserves better — and here’s why I still believe in it

Method:

  1. Layer Skrewball, half the purée, and soda water in a glass and stir gently.
  2. Add ice cream and top with remaining purée.
  3. Garnish with a cherry and edible flower. Serve with a straw.
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…

Editors’ Recommendations

Why I always reach for an aperitif when the golden hour hits
The best aperitif cocktails to drink this summer
Aperol spritz cocktails in glasses with fresh oranges

When the golden hour hits, there’s nothing better than a refreshing, boozy aperitif. Not to be confused with the after-dinner digestif (drank to aid in post-meal digestion), an aperitif is a pre-meal drink that’s usually low in alcohol and is imbibed to stimulate the appetite and prepare you for the impending meal. Often enjoyed with light appetizers or bar snacks, there might not be a better happy hour drink. Especially during the summer months.

“Aperitifs are pre-meal drinks, designed to warm up your palate. Wake your senses and get your metabolism working,” according to the Diageo Bar Academy.
The aperitif trend

Read more
Dip your fries? Here’s how to make the French Fry Frosti from Baileys
A creamy drink with savory fries for the win
Bailey's French Fry Frosti.

Summer is still hitting hard, just look at those temperatures. That means frozen cocktail recipes and impromptu Simply parties are very much in order. Shoot, you might even want to put the sprinkler under the trampoline and bounce around.

Baileys sent us a great way to beat the heat. It's a summer cocktail that's served ice cold and tastes a lot like dessert. Best, it's hit with some French fries for a savory kick.

Read more
Confused by wine labels? How to decode dry, sweet, and everything in between
A glass of wine in front of the Blue Mountains of Washington

If you’ve ever stared blankly at a wine list, wondering what exactly separates a dry wine from a sweet one — or where the heck “semi-dry” fits in — you’re not alone. These common wine sweetness descriptors are tossed around constantly, but unless you’ve spent more than your fair share of time in a vineyard or paid particularly close attention during a sommelier’s spiel at your last wine tasting, words like "sweet" and "semi-dry" can feel vague at best. Spoiler: It has nothing to do with how dry your mouth feels after a sip. That sensation is due to tannins in wine (tannins do deserve their moment, but we’ll get to that another time). So let’s break down these commonly used wine terms, so you feel confident ordering your next bottle without so much guesswork.

Dry wines

Read more