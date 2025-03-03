Orphan Barrel is launching Fanged Pursuit Kentucky Straight Bourbon Aged 17 Years

Table of Contents Table of Contents Orphan Barrel Fanged Pursuit Kentucky Straight Bourbon Aged 17 Years Where can I buy it?

Orphan Barrel is well-known for its rare, limited-release expressions made from long-matured barrels that were independently aged. Each whiskey is launched in exclusive batches, and once it sells out, it’s never released again. Its newest release is a bourbon whiskey that spent almost two decades maturing.

Orphan Barrel Fanged Pursuit Kentucky Straight Bourbon Aged 17 Years

This whiskey began with a mash bill of 68-74% corn, 18-22% rye, and 8-10% malted barley. The first non-chill-filtered Kentucky straight bourbon released by Orphan Barrel, it was matured for seventeen years in charred American oak barrels.

Recommended Videos

According to the brand, this results in a memorable whiskey that begins with a nose of vanilla, red cherries, and honey. Sipping it reveals hints of toasted oak, orchard fruits, and spices. The mouthfeel is described as velvety. A long-aged whiskey like this should be sipped neat, on the rocks, or with a splash or two of water to open up the aromas and flavors.

“Fanged Pursuit is a standout for those who savor the artistry and depth of American bourbon-making,” Fanged Pursuit Lead Blender Delicia James said in a press release.

“The bobcat proudly symbolizes not only the spirit of the bourbon itself but also the continuous evolution of the Orphan Barrel collection, highlighting the distinct character of each release and the unique story behind every bottle.”

Where can I buy it?

Orphan Barrel Fanged Pursuit Kentucky Straight Bourbon Aged 17 Years is available at select alcohol retailers throughout the US and ReserveBar for the suggested retail price of $200 for a 750ml bottle.

Buy Now