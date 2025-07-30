 Skip to main content
Dunkin’ crowns Gavin Casalegno “king of summer” with new Golden Hour Refresher

Dunkin's latest wave of new Refreshers

By
Dunkin refreshers
Dunkin'

Dunkin’ fans who loved the latest drop of refreshers — pay attention as the refresher era continues. Just yesterday, Dunkin’ dropped the newest wave of refreshers in a partnership with actor Gavin Casalegno, the unofficial “king of summer”. Launched in a video posted on social media yesterday, Casalegno announced two exciting new flavors to sip on for the rest of the summer. The first is the new Dunkin Golden Hour refresher, which features a tropical combination of Mango Pineapple and Strawberry Dragonfruit flavors mixed with sweet and tart lemonade. The second drop, the Blueberry Breeze Refresher, is on the sweeter side, featuring a crisp, blueberry-forward sip inspired by breezy coastal vibes. 

Both new flavors of Dunkin’ Refreshers are available now at locations nationwide. Customers can customize their own flavors and enjoy a new mixology built on the Dunkin’ app. The mixology features allow each order to be personalized, delivering unique flavor options like the Blueberry Strawberry Sparkling Refresher and the Guava Strawberry
Black Tea Refresher. The app’s mix-your-own refresher feature allows users to mix any two existing refresher flavors with a choice of mixer to create a fruity, fun, and personalized summer beverage. At Dunkin’, summer is far from over as we head into August.

Recommended Videos

There’s just something about a summer sunset that makes everything feel a little better, and Dunkin’s Golden Hour Refresher really captures that vibe,” said Casalegno. “It’s refreshing and kind of just lifts your mood. I’ve been a Dunkin’ fan for years, so teaming up again is such a fun way to celebrate summer.”

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…

