Don’t Wait Until Black Friday to Buy Le Creuset Cookware — Shop NOW

Andrew Morrisey
Le Creuset 5.5-quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven.

It’s the holiday shopping season, and the best Black Friday deals are now among us. As usual, retailers have kicked things off early, with early Black Friday sales on cookware popping up all over the place. Le Creuset cookware is some of the highest quality and most popular cookware, and it’s no secret it makes an amazing holiday gift. When you combine the high demand with the likelihood of supply chain issues wreaking havoc throughout Black Friday 2021, getting some Le Creuset cookware under your Christmas tree may take some planning ahead.

It’s most likely that the best deals on Le Creuset cookware are going to take place on Black Friday itself, but it’s also entirely possible that inventory on Le Creuset cookware won’t last until Black Friday. Le Creuset offers saucepans, Dutch ovens, braisers, and other cookware in a variety of stylish colors and with premium, long-lasting quality. Their kitchen products are always in high demand, and we’ve seen Le Creuset cookware sell out and go on backorder even when Black Friday sales aren’t taking place.

If you are looking for some new Le Creuset cookware to pass along as a gift to a friend or family member, or if you’re just looking for a great deal for your own kitchen, it’s very likely that if you wait until Black Friday to purchase, your new Le Creuset cookware won’t arrive in time to get it wrapped and under the tree or into use for holiday meals on time. Supply chain issues are arising as they did during Black Friday of last year, and shipping delays are likely to be rampant this Black Friday season as well, making the best time to buy potentially the moments when you have your eye on a deal.

Le Creuset makes some of the best cookware and the best Dutch ovens in the business. No doubt there will be some great Le Creuset sales out there for the taking, but we still think the best time to make a purchase is when it’s sitting right in front of you. Some of the best Black Friday deals have already shaped up here in the early Black Friday season, and we recommend pouncing with a deal in hand rather than hoping to save a few bucks on Black Friday. With all of the great deals available in these early hours, we feel certain you’ll find one that’s worth grabbing while you can.

As always, our advice is to buy now. Ensure that the Dutch oven gets wrapped and under the tree in time, and ensure that your Le Creuset cookware is cooking your turkey on time. Grab a deal when it’s offered, and grab a deal below on some kitchen appliances to go alongside your new Le Creuset cookware.

