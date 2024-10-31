Take a more subtle approach to Halloween theming

Some Halloween cocktails are fun and over the top, with bright colors or flourishes like smoke. But other times, you are looking for something balanced, well crafted, and a bit more subtle. For the cocktail enthusiasts looking for a great drink with a slight seasonal theme, these cocktails feature craft spirits from CraftCo., used in considered combinations for a slight more grown-up Halloween theme.
The Harvest
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Fox and Oden Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- 0.5 oz apple cider vinegar
- 0.5 oz maple syrup
- 0.25 oz lemon juice
- Apple slice and cinnamon stick, for garnish
Method:
Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube and garnish with the apple slice and cinnamon stick.
Spooky Booze
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Thatcher’s Elderflower Liqueur
- 2 oz Joseph Magnus Navy Strength Gin
- 0.5 oz Crème de cassis liqueur
- 0.75 oz lime juice
- 2 oz soda water
- Activated charcoal
- Blackberries, garnish
Method:
Add liqueur, gin, creme de cassis, lime juice, and activated charcoal to a shaker tin with ice and shake. Strain into a Champagne flute, then top with the soda water. Skewer the blackberries as a garnish.
The Bone
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Flying Ace Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- 1 tsp fresh lime juice
- 1 tsp simple syrup
- 3 dashes Tabasco sauce
Method:
Add ingredients to a glass with ice and stir well.
Bourbon Blaze
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Coppercraft Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- 1 dash of Angostura bitters
- 0.5 oz honey
- 0.25 oz lemon juice
- Cinnamon stick for garnish
- Cranberries for garnish
Method:
If your honey is thick, heat it briefly in the microwave to make it more runny. Then add the honey, whiskey, and lemon juice to a shaker tin with ice and shake well. Strain into a glass with more ice, and add a few drops of bitters. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and a skewer of cranberries.