Take a more subtle approach to Halloween theming

Some Halloween cocktails are fun and over the top, with bright colors or flourishes like smoke. But other times, you are looking for something balanced, well crafted, and a bit more subtle. For the cocktail enthusiasts looking for a great drink with a slight seasonal theme, these cocktails feature craft spirits from CraftCo., used in considered combinations for a slight more grown-up Halloween theme.

The Harvest

Ingredients:

2 oz Fox and Oden Straight Bourbon Whiskey

0.5 oz apple cider vinegar

0.5 oz maple syrup

0.25 oz lemon juice

Apple slice and cinnamon stick, for garnish

Method:

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube and garnish with the apple slice and cinnamon stick.

Spooky Booze

Ingredients:

1 oz Thatcher’s Elderflower Liqueur

2 oz Joseph Magnus Navy Strength Gin

0.5 oz Crème de cassis liqueur

0.75 oz lime juice

2 oz soda water

Activated charcoal

Blackberries, garnish

Method:

Add liqueur, gin, creme de cassis, lime juice, and activated charcoal to a shaker tin with ice and shake. Strain into a Champagne flute, then top with the soda water. Skewer the blackberries as a garnish.

The Bone

Ingredients:

2 oz Flying Ace Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1 tsp fresh lime juice

1 tsp simple syrup

3 dashes Tabasco sauce

Method:

Add ingredients to a glass with ice and stir well.

Bourbon Blaze

Ingredients:

2 oz Coppercraft Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1 dash of Angostura bitters

0.5 oz honey

0.25 oz lemon juice

Cinnamon stick for garnish

Cranberries for garnish

Method:

If your honey is thick, heat it briefly in the microwave to make it more runny. Then add the honey, whiskey, and lemon juice to a shaker tin with ice and shake well. Strain into a glass with more ice, and add a few drops of bitters. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and a skewer of cranberries.