 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Killer Halloween cocktails from craft spirits

Take a more subtle approach to Halloween theming

By
Scary pumpkin
StockSnap / Pixabay

Some Halloween cocktails are fun and over the top, with bright colors or flourishes like smoke. But other times, you are looking for something balanced, well crafted, and a bit more subtle. For the cocktail enthusiasts looking for a great drink with a slight seasonal theme, these cocktails feature craft spirits from CraftCo., used in considered combinations for a slight more grown-up Halloween theme.

The Harvest

CraftCo.

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Fox and Oden Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • 0.5 oz apple cider vinegar
  • 0.5 oz maple syrup
  • 0.25 oz lemon juice
  • Apple slice and cinnamon stick, for garnish

Method:

Recommended Videos

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube and garnish with the apple slice and cinnamon stick.

Related

Spooky Booze

CraftCo.
CraftCo.

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Thatcher’s Elderflower Liqueur
  • 2 oz Joseph Magnus Navy Strength Gin
  • 0.5 oz Crème de cassis liqueur
  • 0.75 oz lime juice
  • 2 oz soda water
  • Activated charcoal
  • Blackberries, garnish

Method:

Add liqueur, gin, creme de cassis, lime juice, and activated charcoal to a shaker tin with ice and shake. Strain into a Champagne flute, then top with the soda water. Skewer the blackberries as a garnish.

The Bone

CraftCo.
CraftCo.

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Flying Ace Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • 1 tsp fresh lime juice
  • 1 tsp simple syrup
  • 3 dashes Tabasco sauce

Method:

Add ingredients to a glass with ice and stir well.

Bourbon Blaze

CraftCo.
CraftCo.

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Coppercraft Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • 1 dash of Angostura bitters
  • 0.5 oz honey
  • 0.25 oz lemon juice
  • Cinnamon stick for garnish
  • Cranberries for garnish

Method:

If your honey is thick, heat it briefly in the microwave to make it more runny. Then add the honey, whiskey, and lemon juice to a shaker tin with ice and shake well. Strain into a glass with more ice, and add a few drops of bitters. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and a skewer of cranberries.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Combine two beloved cocktails for a morning treat with the Dirty Bloody Mary
Add a splash of olive brine to your next brunch cocktail
dirty bloody mary recipe ancient olive trees 1

If there's one cocktail that rules supreme for an indulgent brunch, it's the Bloody Mary. This endlessly variable recipe calls for tomato juice and vodka, and can then be spiced up with whatever combination of seasoning, hot sauce, citrus juice, vinegar, and other additions that your heart desires. But if you're looking for inspiration for your next brunch then high-end olive juice brand Ancient Olive Trees wants you to consider making it dirty.

The Dirty Martini is beloved for adding a splash of olive brine to vodka (or gin) and dry vermouth, helping to round out the flavors with a salty note which enhances the savory flavors already present in the other ingredients. And the principle works equally well for adding more salt and olive flavors to the Bloody Mary, which go well with the vodka and tomato juice.

Read more
Autumn vibes: Essential tequila cocktails you need to try this season
Tis the season for apple, pear, and pumpkin spice in your tequila cocktails
Couple walking in fall

As the seasons change, drinking preferences change as well. While light and fruity might be the order for summer drinks, as fall rolls around, we tend to want to leave the lighter cocktails behind and start looking for warm, rich, cozy drinks with seasonal flavors like apple, pear, and the ubiquitous pumpkin spice.

But this doesn't mean you have to put your tequila away until spring. Tequila is more than just a Margarita spirit; it can be so much more (though there are some great fall Margarita recipes out there).

Read more
Alma del Jaguar Nocturna Tequila was crafted to reflect the seasonal changes of its growing region
Thia unique tequila series is affected by the seasonal conditions
Alma del Jaguar Tequila

To say that Alma del Jaguar Tequila's seasonal releases are unique and noteworthy is a total understatement. These seasonal, high-proof Blanco tequilas are distilled to show how the different weather conditions affect agave growth, fermentation, and overall flavor profile.

Alma del Jaguar Tequila's spring release was mineral-forward, with hints of ripe peppers paying tribute to the season's dry weather. Its newest release is sweeter and spicier thanks to the wet autumn weather in Jalisco, Mexico.
Alma del Jaguar Tequila Nocturna

Read more