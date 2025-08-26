Bud Light’s new Traegerator is the MVP of NFL tailgating season

Just in time for the NFL season, Bud Light and Traeger Grills are introducing the ultimate tailgate machine. Called the Traegerator, it’s part keg, part grill, and part sound system. This is a total tailgating game changer. What could be better than an all-in-one machine to smoke meat and keep your favorite brews cold?

The Traegerator

To introduce this unique gameday machine, Bud Light and Traeger Grills created an exciting commercial. It stars NFL stars and Bud Light partners George Kittle and Baker Mayfield. Made in the style of 1990s infomercials, the parody shows the duo dreaming about a grill that can cook their favorite meats and pour ice-cold beer.

Recommended Videos

“I love Bud Light and I love grilling, so it was great to collab with my friends at Bud Light and make the Traegerator as epic as possible,” said Bud Light brand partner George Kittle.

“Baker and I had a blast singing and dancing on set and I haven’t been able to get the Traegerator song out of my head since!”

Mayfield added that he and Kittle might be the ones playing on Sundays, they still know a few things about what makes an epic tailgate.

“The Traegerator combines two of the best parts of tailgating on game day, so this is a pretty sweet creation. Football is almost here, and I can’t wait to see what fans get to have some Bud Light and the Traegerator at a tailgate this season.”

Bottom line

This isn’t just a funny ad campaign. Bud Light and Traeger Grills fans can actually enter to win this swoon-worthy new tailgate machine. Fans 21 plus can comment with comment #Traegerator and #Sweepstakes on Bud Light’s post on Instagram for a chance to win a tailgate with the Traegerator this NFL football season.