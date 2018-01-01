You’re Going to Need These Bloody Mary Recipes

With January 1 being National Bloody Mary Day (and National Hangover Day — shocking, we know), we thought some hair of the dog would enable you to fully celebrate the holiday.

That being said, we fully understand that you might not be in the right mindset to make drinks on your own. Maybe you had too much sparkling wine. Maybe you just decided to party like it’s 2009 and do shot after shot of cinnamon whiskey. Whatever you’re reason, you’ll want to check out this list of the best Bloody Mary mixes.

If you’re ready and raring to go, though, boy do we have a treat. The Bloody Mary recipes you’ll find below each feature a unique ingredient that separate them from the pack. From Fino sherry to pickled daikon and fish sauce, these Bloody Marys have a little something for everyone.

Bloody Mary

(Created by Cait Callahan, Camperdown Elm, New York City)

Mix

46 oz tomato juice

5.75 oz lime

5.75 oz lemon

5.75 oz Worcestershire sauce

3.5 oz Frank’s RedHot

.75 cup grated horseradish

2 tsp ground black pepper

Method: Combine all ingredients and refrigerate until ready to use. Makes approximately four quarts.

Cocktail

2 oz vodka

4 oz Bloody Mary mix

.25 oz Fino sherry

Oyster, on the half shell

Method: Fill a pint glass with ice; add vodka and Bloody Mary mix. Top with a Fino sherry float. Garnish with oyster on the half shell.

Sunday Bloody Sunday

(Created by Claire Sprouse, Sunday In Brooklyn, New York City)

Mix

128 oz tomato juice

12 oz sambal (aka chili paste)

12 oz jarred horseradish

6 oz Worcestershire sauce

6 oz hot sauce

4 tbsp ground black pepper

Method: Combine ingredients in a large pitcher and stir well. Serves 10.

Cocktail

1.5 oz mezcal

.5 oz fresh lemon juice

Sunday Bloody Sunday mix

Pickled vegetables and horseradish to garnish

Method: Rim a pint glass with Sunday in Brooklyn’s house-made salt mix (equal parts salt and Old Bay seasoning). Add mezcal and fresh lemon juice. Fill glass with ice and top with Bloody Mary mix. Garnish with pickled vegetables (such as beets, cauliflower, carrots, cucumbers, etc.) and some freshly grated horseradish.

Bloody Mariko

(Created by Marc Soto, Nickel & Diner, New York City)

Mix

9 cups tomato juice

3 lemons, squeezed

6 limes, squeezed

6 tsp horseradish

3 tbsp dill, chopped

3 tbsp ponzu

3 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

4 tsp Tabasco

4 tsp kosher salt

3 tsp celery salt

3 tsp ground pepper

Cocktail

3 oz vodka

Bloody Mariko mix

Shishito pepper, pickle, and bacon to garnish

Method: In a Collins glass, add vodka over ice and top with mix. Garnish with shishito pepper, pickle, and crispy bacon.

Bloody Mari

(Created by Maiko Kyogoku, Bessou, New York City)

Mix

46 oz can Sacramento tomato juice

15 Roma tomatoes

4 tbsp white miso

3 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1.5 tbsp Sriracha

1.5 tbsp wasabi paste

3 Thai chili

Method: Roast Roma tomatoes in 400-degree Fahrenheit oven for 15 minutes. Add Thai chili to oven and roast for another 8-10 minutes. Puree in a blender. Heat Sacramento tomato juice over medium heat until reduced to one third. Stir in Thai chili, white miso, Worcestershire, Sriracha, and wasabi paste. Combine everything together and let sit overnight. Makes approximately two quarts.

Cocktail

1.5 oz sake

.5 oz dry vermouth

2 oz Bloody Mari mix

Wasabi oil and pickled vegetable to garnish

Method: Fill a pint glass with ice and pour in Bloody Mari mix. Top with sake and dry vermouth; stir. Drizzle wasabi oil to taste and top with pickled garnish of your choice.

Rice & Gold Bloody Mary

(Created by John Bush, Rice & Gold, New York City)

Mix

3 qt Sacramento tomato juice

.25 bunch of dill

7 tbsp lemon juice

7 tbsp lime juice

7 tbsp olive brine

7 tbsp Chinese black vinegar

7 tbsp sherry vinegar

7 tbsp Worcestershire

5 tbsp wasabi powder

2 tbsp Sriracha

2 tbsp fish sauce

1 tbsp cayenne pepper

1 tbsp celery salt

5 tbsp crushed black pepper

.5 tbsp kosher salt

.25 tbsp sugar

Method: Blend dill, lemond juice, lime juice, olive brine and wasabi powder on high for 45 seconds. Move this to a large mixing container. Add Chinese black vinegar, sherry vinegar, Worcestershire, celery sale, kosher salt, sugar, black paepper, cayenne, Sriracha, fish sauch, and tomato juice. Whisk till the mix is well blended. Best made the night before.

Cocktail

2 oz vodka or gin

Rice & Gold Bloody Mary mix

Pickled daikon

Lime wedge

Spiced salt rim*

Method: Rim with spiced salt. Add ice, spirit, and mix. Stir and garnish with pickled daikon and lime wedge.

*Spiced Salt

.5 cups kosher salt.

1 tbsp celery salt

1 tbsp cayenne pepper

1 tbsp crushed red chili flakes

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp black pepper

Massoni Bloody Mary

(Created by John Bush, Massoni, New York City)

Mix

4 qt Sacramento tomato juice

7 tbsp lemon juice

3 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp ground horseradish

1 tbsp marinara sauce

.5 tbsp black pepper

.5 tbsp Italian hot chili flakes

.5 tbsp celery seed

.5 tbsp dried rosemary

.5 tbsp kosher salt

.25 tbsp cayenne pepper

.25 tbsp dried thyme

Method: Save 3 quarts of tomato juice and blend the remaining ingredients; run it for 45 seconds to make the mix very smooth. Move this to a large mixing container and add the 3 quarts of tomato juice. Whisk till the mix is well blended. Best made the day before.

Cocktail

2 oz vodka or gin

Massoni Bloody Mary mix

Green olives

Lemon wedge

Method: Add ice, spirit, and mix to a glass. Stir and garnish with olives and lemon wedge.

