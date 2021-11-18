  1. Food & Drink
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Is the Only Black Friday Juicer Deal You Need

Andrew Morrisey
By
Bella - High Power Juice Extractor

Looking to get some cocktails together for your family, friends or coworkers this holiday season? Anticipating a new health regime once you’ve made it through your holiday feasting? You can start it all off with a juicer, and with a great deal on one at Best Buy. The Bella High Power Juice Extractor is currently only $50, marked down $20 from its regular price of $70. Best Buy is including free same-day shipping for certain areas, and also on the table is an extended return window, which can come in handy if purchasing the Bella High Power Juice Extractor as a gift.

Black Friday Juicer Deal: Best Offer Today

If you’re looking to fulfill a coming New Year’s resolution to get fit, or if you’re looking to pass along some cool tech as a gift this year, the Bella High Power Juice Extractor is a great idea. It’s able to maximize juice extraction with the power of a 1,000-watt motor, has low and high settings for various types of fruit juicing, and is easy to clean with dishwasher safe and detachable parts. Complete with a stainless steel design, it fits well into any kitchen or healthy lifestyle, and it also makes a great addition to your home bar.

The Bella High Power Juice Extractor is a great go-to option if you’re looking to serve some healthy drinks through the holidays, or if you’re looking to entertain the neighborhood or office with some cocktails. A great juicer is something you’ll need to stock your first home bar, and you can also pair it with something from our list of the best cocktail shakers to mix with. The Bella High Power Juice Extractor includes a 1-liter juice container and a 3-inch feeding tube, and comes ready to dole out the drinks for all of your holiday gatherings.

A great deal even at its regular price of $70, the Bella High Power Juice Extractor is currently on sale at Best Buy for only $50, a savings of $20. Whether you’re shopping for yourself, for a loved one, or for something to entertain your guests with, grab the Bella High Power Juice Extractor in time for the holidays.

Editors' Recommendations

Essential Winter Motorcycle Gear To Keep You Riding All Year

essential winter motorcycle gear ice racing.

The 5 Best Cranberry Sauce Alternatives

Spiced plum chutney.

How Long Does a Tempur-Pedic Mattress Last?

TEMPUR-Adapt® Mattresses.

The 7 Best Passion Fruit Cocktails to Bring the Sun and Fun

A glass of passion fruit cocktail with garnish in a bar.

Don’t Miss This Instant Pot Air Fryer Black Friday Deal Today

instant pot air fryer black friday deal 2021

The Best Roomba Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Today

iRobot Roomba i7+ navigation and mapping

Black Friday Watch Deals Have Started — What to Buy Today

Citizen Promaster MX watch on the road and traveling.

The 8 Best Anime to Stream on Amazon Prime Right Now

A still from Vinland Saga.

Mini Fridge Black Friday Deals Have Landed — From $45

best mini fridge black friday deals

Chainsaw Black Friday Deals Are Here for All Your Chopping Needs

DEWALT 20V MAX XR Chainsaw trimming branches.

These Massage Chair Black Friday Deals Are a Bit Too Tempting

Full Body Electric Zero Gravity Shiatsu Massage Chair against a light background.

Why You Need the Essential Mineral Zinc This Winter

Sick African Man Taking Pills Drinking Water Lying In Bedroom.

Apple Laptop Black Friday Deals Just Landed — Here Are the Best

WoodWe Macbook and Device Covers