Looking to get some cocktails together for your family, friends or coworkers this holiday season? Anticipating a new health regime once you’ve made it through your holiday feasting? You can start it all off with a juicer, and with a great deal on one at Best Buy. The Bella High Power Juice Extractor is currently only $50, marked down $20 from its regular price of $70. Best Buy is including free same-day shipping for certain areas, and also on the table is an extended return window, which can come in handy if purchasing the Bella High Power Juice Extractor as a gift.

Black Friday Juicer Deal: Best Offer Today

If you’re looking to fulfill a coming New Year’s resolution to get fit, or if you’re looking to pass along some cool tech as a gift this year, the Bella High Power Juice Extractor is a great idea. It’s able to maximize juice extraction with the power of a 1,000-watt motor, has low and high settings for various types of fruit juicing, and is easy to clean with dishwasher safe and detachable parts. Complete with a stainless steel design, it fits well into any kitchen or healthy lifestyle, and it also makes a great addition to your home bar.

The Bella High Power Juice Extractor is a great go-to option if you’re looking to serve some healthy drinks through the holidays, or if you’re looking to entertain the neighborhood or office with some cocktails. A great juicer is something you’ll need to stock your first home bar, and you can also pair it with something from our list of the best cocktail shakers to mix with. The Bella High Power Juice Extractor includes a 1-liter juice container and a 3-inch feeding tube, and comes ready to dole out the drinks for all of your holiday gatherings.

A great deal even at its regular price of $70, the Bella High Power Juice Extractor is currently on sale at Best Buy for only $50, a savings of $20. Whether you’re shopping for yourself, for a loved one, or for something to entertain your guests with, grab the Bella High Power Juice Extractor in time for the holidays.

