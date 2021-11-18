If rice is a staple of your diet or if you want perfectly cooked rice whenever you serve it, take advantage of these rice cooker Black Friday deals. Rice cookers are fairly simple kitchen countertop appliances, but they remove all the guesswork. With the rice cooker Black Friday deals below you can learn how to cook rice perfectly every time.

Rice Cooker Black Friday Deals: Best Offers Today

Black+Decker Rice Cooker — $19, was $20

Hamilton Beach Rice Cooker and Steamer, Model# 37519 — $29, was $33

Zojirushi NHS-06 Rice Cooker — $45, was $53

Why Buy:

Multifunction cooking — included basket is perfect for steaming vegetables, fish, and other foods

Keep food warm — the cooker automatically switches to food warming when rice is fully cooked

Purpose-built accessories — included cup measures correct amount of rice for the cooker and the serving spoon won’t scratch the cooking surface

Non-stick cooking pot is dishwasher safe for fast and simple cleanup

You can use the special cup that comes with the Black + Decker rice cooker to measure the proper amount of rice to cook one to six cups of finished rice. When the rice is done, which takes 20 to 30 minutes depending on the quantity, the unit switches automatically to warming mode. You can check the cooking status quickly by glancing at different colored lights for cooking and warming modes. This cooker also includes a steaming basket for preparing healthy vegetables and fish. Store the lid on the Black + Decker’s convenient lid holder and then when it’s time to clean up just pop the removable cooking bowl and the lid in the dishwasher. This easy-to-operate and maintain rice cooker is a bargain.

Hamilton Beach Rice Cooker and Steamer, Model# 37519 — $29, was $33



Why Buy:

Doubles as a steamer — Comes with a combination rice rinser and steamer basket

Large capacity — makes from 2 to 8 cups of cooked rice or whole grains

Easy to clean — Non-stick, dishwasher-safe pot

Easy operation — one-button cooking and steaming

Do you cook a lot of rice for each meal? This Hamilton Beach rice cooker can prepare from two to eight cups of cooked rice just by pressing a single button. The Hamilton Beach Rice Cooker and Steamer comes with a removable steaming basket for healthy cooking poultry, fish, and veggies. The 2-in-1 basket is also functional for rinsing rice and other whole grains before cooking. With its pre-programmed one-touch buttons for rice cooking and steaming this unit couldn’t be easier to use and it takes the guesswork out of the equation. You can save time by combining the Hamilton Beach’s functions when you steam ingredients in the upper basket while you cook the rice in the pot below.

Zojirushi NHS-06 3-Cup (Uncooked) Rice Cooker — $45, was $53



Why Buy:

Cool to touch – the glass lid and the cooker both have stay-cool handles

No more overcooked rice — maintains the consistently low temperature required to cook rice perfectly every time

Family-sized capacity — make up to 9 cups of cooked rice with this model

Easily monitoring — see-through glass lid allows you to check the rice status quickly

If you want perfect rice every time, the Zojirushi 3-cup Rice Cooker is ready to prepare up to 9 cups of finished rice. This model is on our list of best rice cookers to buy in 2021. Add the rice and push a single switch button for worry-free cooking. The cooking light turns off when the rice is finished. You won’t scorch your hands on the cookers’ handles because both the see-through glass and the cooker itself have cool-to-the-touch handles. When you’re done cooking you can remove the rice and pop the removable, non-stick pot into the dishwasher for easy cleaning. This rice cooker Black Friday deal model focuses on rice cooking and doesn’t include the steaming feature in larger Zojirushi models.

