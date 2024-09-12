Based in Forres, Scotland, on the Moray coast, the Benromach Distillery was built in 1898 and revived in 1993 to embrace the Speyside style of single malt. But it has been difficult for U.S. customers to get their hands on its Scotches, as they were sold primarily in the U.K. Now, though, the brand is making its entrance in the U.S. — and it’s doing so in big style.

Benromach is introducing a 50 year old single malt, an extremely rare aged whisky of which only 248 decanters are available worldwide. It has an abv of 54.6% and aromas of lemon and smoke, with flavors of orange zest and aged leather, followed by a long finish with pepper. It will retail for £20,000 (around $26,000).

“I’m proud to be distillery manager at a time when we release this exquisite single malt, the epitome of our dedication to create exceptional whiskies by hand,” said Keith Cruickshank, Distillery Manager at Benromach.

“Each element of Benromach 50 Years Old has been crafted by hand using traditional techniques. This includes the decanter, which not only mirrors the spirit in terms of quality but also embodies the passion and meticulous attention to detail that has gone into crafting it. It is truly a memorable experience for the team to be able to release this very special whisky; a single malt that has been made by hand and shaped by time.”

The whisky is presented in a handcrafted glass decanter from hot glass studio Glasstorm. “There is great synergy between the craftsmanship of glass blowing and whisky making,” said Brodie Nairn, Glasstorm owner. “It takes years to harness the skills, passing down from master to apprentice. I first learned the battuto technique from a master glassblower over in Italy 25 years ago and in turn I’ve trained my team. It has taken me a long time to find a project special enough to use it on but, at last, I found the perfect one.”