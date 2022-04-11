This Air Fryer Oven Is $90 Off Today at Best Buy

Using an air fryer can help avoid a lot of the unhealthy side effects compared with using a traditional fryer, such as avoiding the cholesterol and fat you get from frying food in oil. Of course, while air fryers don’t fry food the same way as if you had oil, many modern air fryers go beyond just that function and offer a plethora of different ways you can cook things. They can be expensive, though, but this deal from Best Buy brings the price of a Bella Pro Series 12.6-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven down to $80 from $170, a substantial $90 discount, and worth a pickup if you’ve been looking for a nice, multifunction air fryer.

One of the main advantages of the Bella Pro Series 12.6-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven is that it has a high-performance air circulation system, which gives you a fast, even cook, especially given that the temperature can go as high as 400 F. It’s also pretty massive on the inside, with an internal space of 12.6 quarts, which can fit a 10-inch pizza or a 4-pound chicken. Speaking of chicken, the Bella Pro Series has a rotisserie function, along with the ability to broil, dehydrate, roast, and keep food warm, with the last one being quite useful if you’re serving a large meal and need to keep things warm before they’re served.

As for cleanup, it’s a cinch. The rotisserie, pan, and air fry racks are all dishwasher safe, and the internals are stainless steel, so a simple wipe-down should do the trick. Controlling it is also simple, with an intuitive digital display and 10 preset menus that you can pick from to make cooking easier. It also has an automatic shutoff after 24-hours, an important safety feature.

As you can see, the Bella Pro Series 12.6-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven is more than just a simple air fryer. If you’ve wanted a fancy air fryer that can do multiple things, this is the one to get, especially with Best Buy’s discount bringing it down to $80 from $170. Of course, if this isn’t quite what you’re looking for, we have a few other air fryer deals for you to look at as well.

