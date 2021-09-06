If you shopped for dumbbell deals in 2020 you know how fast and how high prices rose when the pandemic struck. As soon as manufacturers reopened they boosted production as much as they could for in-demand products such as dumbbells. During 2021, Walmart and other retailers built their inventories for fitness equipment deals rapidly. We don’t know how large Walmart’s inventory is of these highly rated 25-pound Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbells, but we do know that Walmart’s Labor Day deal is so good we wonder if it’s an error. So don’t hesitate to take advantage of this deal in case it disappears soon. Instead of the usual $130 price for a a single 25-pound Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbell, Walmart’s Labor Day sale price is just $80 with free delivery. If you need a dumbbell to round out your workout equipment collection, pick up this deal before Walmart realizes what they did.

The Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbell, as seen below, includes a handle with four grooves on each side, eight cast iron weight plates, and a dumbbell tray to hold the plates with or without the handle. The dumbbell handle by itself weighs 5 pounds. You can increase the weight in increments of 5 pounds to 10, 15, 20, and the maximum 25 pounds. Each weight plate weighs 2.5 pounds. To increase or decrease the dumbbell weight by five pounds you add or remove two weight plates. It’s important for balance to have an equal amount of weight on each side of the handle, preferably using the corresponding slots on each side. One dumbbell is included, so if you want to workout with a dumbbell in each hand, simply buy two sets — it’s a such a deal you’ll still come out ahead.

According to Skonyon, the weight plates lock on the dumbbell handle quickly and easily and won’t fall off during your workout. Changing the weights on the handle is a fast process so you don’t interrupt your workout. The handle has a textured grip and the cast iron weight plates have a frosted power surface that protects them from rusting.

Buying adjustable dumbbells saves storage space and money. With a deal like Walmart’s Labor Day sale on these Skonyon 25-pound adjustable dumbbells, you save even more. Normally priced at $130, Walmart is have a clearance sale on the 25-pound Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbells. You can buy them for $80 with free shipping while they remain in stock — or possibly until Walmart realizes how low they priced them. Don’t hesitate on this aggressive dumbbell deal.

