Whether you’re just starting out with your fitness journey or you’re already looking to upgrade your home gym, you shouldn’t miss out on the discounts that you can enjoy from the best Black Friday deals this year. You’ll be able to take advantage of dumbbell deals, exercise bike deals, and treadmill deals, among many others. However, you don’t have to wait for the holiday to start your shopping, because retailers like Amazon have rolled out early Black Friday deals such as this $900 discount for the Bowflex Treadmill 7, bringing the price of the exercise machine down to $1,500 from its original price of $2,400.

The Bowflex Treadmill 7 features a 7-inch touchscreen in the center panel that not only shows your metrics for your workouts, including time, distance, and calories burnt, but if you sign up for a JRNY membership, it also keeps you entertained as you can access your streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix on the display. You can also choose for the touchscreen to show your choice from dozens of scenic destinations around the world, so you can explore them at your own pace.

You can go as fast as 12 miles per hour on the Bowflex Treadmill 7 at an incline of up to 15%, with the speed and angle easily adjustable with the touch of a button. The treadmill also comes with a handgrip that will let you monitor your heart rate, and once your workout is over, the SoftDrop folding system makes it easy to keep.

Beginners and veterans alike will have no problems with the Bowflex Treadmill 7, especially with its discounted price from Amazon. The treadmill is available at $900 off, lowering its price to $1,500 from its original price of $2,400. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so if you want to purchase the Bowflex Treadmill 7 for your home gym with a 38% price cut, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

This early Black Friday deal from Amazon for the Bowflex Treadmill 7 is very tempting, but we wouldn’t blame you if you want to look around more as buying a treadmill is a hefty investment. To help you with your decision, we’ve gathered some of the best treadmill deals that you can shop right now in the early Black Friday sales.

