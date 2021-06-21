The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Some say we get the best workouts playing competitive sports; Walmart must be getting pretty fit with their challenges to Amazon’s Prime Day deals with these Walmart Prime Day deals. Walmart is discounting everything from home theater systems to the best in fitness tech. Right now, at Walmart, you can save $49 on these adjustable dumbbells from Skonyon. For today only, they’re down to $80, a nearly 40% drop from their regular price of $129. Your fitness can’t wait, and neither can this deal, so don’t miss out.

Adjustable dumbbells can be a fitness enthusiast’s dream, especially if you’re trying to achieve noticeable results, but don’t have a large amount of space in which to work out. Not everyone has the time or resources to get to the gym, which is where at-home fitness equipment — like these dumbbells, and the other items in our round-up of the best at-home workout equipment for 2021 — come into play. They’re perfect for anyone looking for a versatile fitness experience, at home or in the yard, without having to buy equipment that takes up a large amount of square footage.

These adjustable dumbbells feature a push-pull design, which is an incredibly practical and efficient system if you are looking to adjust the weights being lifted. With barely a flick of your wrist, you can alter the weight you need from 5 pounds to 10 pounds, 15 pounds, 20 pounds, or 25 pounds. This system is designed to be easy for anyone to use, and can be incredibly helpful when going from set to set, or from exercise to exercise. They come with a customized base that makes storage super simple and prevents scratches and dents on your floors. If one of the reasons you have a home gym is that so you can multitask, make sure to check out these Prime Day 4K TV deals, as well as these Prime Day tablet deals.

This is the perfect set of dumbbells if you’re buying them for a home where different users might require different weights. While one user might want to use the heavier settings to build more muscle mass in their arms, legs, and back, others might use the lighter settings to assist with aerobic training, HIT programs, or exercises that produce lean muscle. You can browse these Prime Day smartwatch deals, and these Prime Day Fitbit deals to find the perfect wearable to not only help you with your training but provide workout programs for your new dumbbells.

Getting fit has never been easier, or more practical. This Prime Day, head over to Walmart where you can find this set of adjustable dumbbells for only $80. That’s an incredible $49 off these dumbbells regular price of $129. That’s a lot of opportunity for fitness, for not a lot of money.

More Prime Day Dumbbell Deals

After something a bit different? There are plenty of other fantastic Prime Day dumbbell deals you can shop today.

Editors' Recommendations