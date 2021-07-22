The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again, you need to incorporate dumbbells in your next workout. They’re versatile, they help you isolate muscle groups during exercises, and you can turn pretty much anything into a dumbbell if you don’t have some handy. Of course, there are a bunch of cheap dumbbell deals going on, be sure to give them a look if you need a set.

You can also check out the awesome dumbbells that Walmart is offering on sale right now. The Skonyon 25-pound Adjustable Dumbell, with a weight plate, is $80 with free delivery. You’re saving $50 on a single dumbbell. If you grab two for a full set, you’re saving $100. It’s time to pump you up.

If you’ve never used an adjustable dumbbell like this before, here’s how it works. The handle, or dumbbell bar, slides into place between the weight plates. Using a locking mechanism, you choose the amount of weight you need, slide it into place, and then lift the dumbbell out of the tray. It’s super easy to swap between the 5, 10, 15, 20, and 25-pound increments. You can switch from a low weight capacity to a high one, quickly.

The Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbell offers up to 25-pounds max, per unit. The deal is only for a single unit, so you’re getting just one dumbbell with the weight tray, but you can always order two to make it a complete set. Even with just one weight, you can do a lot of exercises and alternate between arms, which is actually a useful practice for beginners.

Normally $130, Walmart is offering a single 25-pound Skonyon Adjustable Dumbell with a weight plate (base) for $80, which is $50 off. That means, two of these would normally cost $260, but with the discount, you can get them for $160, or $100 off. Either way, it’s a great deal for an adjustable dumbbell that you can use for so many different workouts and exercises.

More Fitness Gear and Dumbell Deals Available Now

Want to see what else is available or if there are any cheaper sets? We have you covered. We put together all of the best dumbbell deals below.

