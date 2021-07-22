  1. Fitness
Forget Bowflex: These Adjustable Dumbbells are on Sale for Under $100

By
Skonyon 25lb Adjustable Dumbbell with weight plate on white bg

We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again, you need to incorporate dumbbells in your next workout. They’re versatile, they help you isolate muscle groups during exercises, and you can turn pretty much anything into a dumbbell if you don’t have some handy. Of course, there are a bunch of cheap dumbbell deals going on, be sure to give them a look if you need a set.

You can also check out the awesome dumbbells that Walmart is offering on sale right now. The Skonyon 25-pound Adjustable Dumbell, with a weight plate, is $80 with free delivery. You’re saving $50 on a single dumbbell. If you grab two for a full set, you’re saving $100. It’s time to pump you up.

If you’ve never used an adjustable dumbbell like this before, here’s how it works. The handle, or dumbbell bar, slides into place between the weight plates. Using a locking mechanism, you choose the amount of weight you need, slide it into place, and then lift the dumbbell out of the tray. It’s super easy to swap between the 5, 10, 15, 20, and 25-pound increments. You can switch from a low weight capacity to a high one, quickly.

The Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbell offers up to 25-pounds max, per unit. The deal is only for a single unit, so you’re getting just one dumbbell with the weight tray, but you can always order two to make it a complete set. Even with just one weight, you can do a lot of exercises and alternate between arms, which is actually a useful practice for beginners.

Normally $130, Walmart is offering a single 25-pound Skonyon Adjustable Dumbell with a weight plate (base) for $80, which is $50 off. That means, two of these would normally cost $260, but with the discount, you can get them for $160, or $100 off. Either way, it’s a great deal for an adjustable dumbbell that you can use for so many different workouts and exercises.

More Fitness Gear and Dumbell Deals Available Now

Want to see what else is available or if there are any cheaper sets? We have you covered. We put together all of the best dumbbell deals below.

Wolfyok Fitness Dumbbells Set

$100
For an adaptable workout, the best thing you can do is get adjustable dumbbells. This dumbbell set can weigh from 12 to 44 pounds depending on what kind of exercise you want to try.
Buy at Amazon

PINROYAL Adjustable Dumbbell Set 4 in 1, Weights Dumbbells Set

$300 $350
To maximize your home gym setup, opting for all-in-one equipment is a good choice. This adjustable dumbbell set can turn into push-up stand bars, a barbell, and a kettlebell.
Buy at Amazon

LEADNOVO Adjustable Weights Dumbbells Set

$160 $190
These adjustable weights give you more options when working out and building your muscles. It can also be easily converted from a dumbbell to a barbell.
Buy at Amazon

BOSWELL Adjustable Barbell and Dumbbell Set

$68 $99
The adjustable dumbbell set comes with a connecting bar to create a barbell. Customizable plates allow you to adjust weights to desired setting. Includes 8 plates: four 2.75 lbs, four 2.2 lbs plates.
Buy at Amazon

IAMACE Adjustable Dumbbells Set

$230 $260
Give your arms, abs, shoulder, and chest muscles the exercise they deserve. Easily turn your dumbbells into a barbell with this dumbbell set. Add these adjustable dumbbells to your home gym.
Buy at Amazon

Fitness Alley Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Set

$560
Neoprene-coated dumbbell set for a better grip. HEX design takes up little space and can be stacked for easy storage. Weight sets from 3 to 20 pounds per pair. Great for cardio or upper body workouts.
Buy at Amazon

