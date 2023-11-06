On early Black Friday sale knocks 40% off top running shoes

On has an early Black Friday sale going on with discounts on many of last season’s running shoes. If you’ve been waiting to save big on running shoe deals, this is a great opportunity to do so. There’s up to 40% of many shoes so you’re sure to find something that will save you a fortune. With so many on sale, we recommend clicking through on the button below to see the sale for yourself. However, if you want a little guidance then keep reading while we take you through some highlights.

What to shop for in the On early Black Friday sale

Makers of some of the best running shoes, you can be safe with buying anything in the On sale. All you need to do is find the right fit and cushioning for your needs. One popular model is the Cloudsurfer 6. They’re down to $100, reduced by 30%. The sixth-generation road shoe is designed for everything from 5K runs to half marathons. They offer a neutral running style along with low cushioning and a heel to toe drop of 11mm. Available in just the one color — Eucalyptus/Citron — there are currently plenty of sizes available but be quick.

Alternatively, if you take a lot of long runs and need the most support, try the Cloudace. Down to $160 after a 20% discount, the Cloudace offer a plush amount of cushioning and a stable style that keeps your feet well-supported for long sessions. A heel to toe drop of 9mm will suit many people while there’s a new foam layer under the foot for instant comfort. An engineered mesh upper for hold and ventilation is useful while there’s Wider Speedboard for a supported ride and go-faster feeling along with Varied CloudTec for a unique sensation as you run.

For the ultimate experience, try the ultralight Cloudboom Echo. Currently 20% off so they’re down to $210, they’re designed for the fastest runs and marathons having been built besides elite athletes. We all know the benefits of running and these offer an even more superior experience than usual. That means extra fast performance with low levels of cushioning but a performance rubber compound with enhanced traction geometry. Made with dual layers of CloudTec in Helion superfoam, these are truly premium running shoes.

All these deals are just scratching the surface of what On has to offer in its early Black Friday sale. If you’re keen to treat yourself to new running shoes for less, you should check out the full sale for yourself. Do so by tapping the button below now that you’ve gained some inspiration from us.

