Check Out This Great NordicTrack Treadmill Deal on Amazon

If you don’t want to go running or walking outside in the heat, the next best thing is to hop on a treadmill. Usually, there are some fantastic treadmill deals going on, right alongside some NordicTrack deals, one of the most renowned exercise brands. You get to exercise indoors, in a more convenient and comfortable environment.

If you’re considering getting one, Amazon has an awesome deal right now on the NordicTrack T Series 6.5 Si treadmill, which comes with a lot of great features. At over $300 off, the treadmill is $649 with free scheduled delivery. It comes with a 1-month iFit membership, too, giving you access to thousands of streaming workouts and fitness-related content, all watchable from the built-in screen.

Some of the best treadmill workouts can help you lose weight and tone up fast, as long as you’re doing them regularly. Putting something like the NordicTrack T Series 6.5 Si treadmill in your home can help you do that. It has a built-in 5-inch display that shows your stats and workout info, but doubles as an infotainment system. It syncs up with the iFit workout service to allow you to watch and follow, streaming workouts and full programs. The treadmill comes bundled with a 1-month subscription, which you can renew at any time.

You can also plug in your iPod, phone, or MP3 player to play music through the integrated speakers and sound system. Additional features include an option to set up to a 10% incline to increase workout intensity, FlexSelect cushioning to ensure there’s minimal impact on your joints, and a folding space-saving design. This treadmill is great for home gyms and small living spaces because you can fold it upright when it’s not in use and push it against a wall or in a nook.

Normally over $900, Amazon is offering the NordicTrack T Series 6.5 Si Treadmill with a 1-month iFit membership for $649. That includes free scheduled delivery, which is ideal considering this thing is expensive and heavy, so shipping would cost quite a bit.

