These Nordictrack Adjustable Dumbbells Are $129 Off Today

If you’re putting together your own home gym, or are looking to get in shape as we come out of winter hibernation season, a great set of dumbbells is a must-have. NordicTrack’s iSelect adjustable dumbbell set is on sale at Amazon right now, discounted to just $300. That’s an impressive savings of $129, as the top-notch adjustable dumbbell set typically would set you back $429. Free delivery is included, a nice bonus for such a hefty item, making this one of the NordicTrack iSelect adjustable dumbbells one of the best dumbbell deals you’ll find. It’s a limited-time offer and the clock is ticking, so grab these now while the discount lasts.

Whether you’re in search of some great home gym ideas or you’re just looking to bring some new fitness equipment to your daily workout routine, adjustable dumbbells are a great option. They take up much less space than the entire fleet of dumbbells you would normally need, and they make your workout a much more efficient endeavor. The NordicTrack iSelect adjustable dumbbells are a particularly attractive option, especially for tech-savvy fitness enthusiasts, as they work with Amazon Alexa, and a motorized weight selector responds to vocal prompts for hands-free weight adjustment. The dumbbells are adjustable from 5 to 50 pounds in 5-pound increments, and an adjustment knob enables easy manual adjustment as well.

The NordicTrack iSelect adjustable dumbbell set is, in fact, a pretty revolutionary step in home fitness, as it pairs engineering efficiency with the smarts of the modern world. Sleek, interlocking weight plates provide effective resistance, a square shape keeps them from rolling between sets, and an ergonomic design makes curls an easy activity to engage in. A 30-day iFIT Membership is included with purchase of the NordicTrack iSelect adjustable dumbbells, which allows you to stream live and on-demand workouts on your phone, tablet, or TV. They make a perfect addition any home gym, particularly if you’re interested in bringing some cool new tech to your workout routine.

Regularly priced at $429, the NordicTrack iSelect adjustable dumbbell set is just $300 at Amazon today. That’s a savings of $129, and an additional $39 savings can be added with the included free 30-day iFIT Membership. The clock continues to count down on this deal, so click over to Amazon now to claim it while you can.

