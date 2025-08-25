 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

The secret behind A-list physiques: How Hollywood trainer Jason Walsh helps actors get movie-ready

Jason Walsh developed the A-list training routine to prep leading actors for the silver screen

By
Jason Walsh
Jason Walsh / Jason Walsh

Many movie roles require countless hours of dedicated training to achieve peak physical shape for the character. Sometimes actors only have weeks to get in shape. Acting out those action-packed scenes requires an impressive degree of physical fitness and the right coach to guide you along the way. That’s where experienced fitness trainers like Jason Walsh come in to help sculpt movie-ready physiques.

We caught up with Jason Walsh to learn more. He doesn’t just coach workouts and motivate some of Hollywood’s leading movie actors like Bradley Cooper, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Pedro Pascal; he provides well-rounded support to boost wellness and fitness using exercise, protein, nutrition, and more. 

The A-list routine

Jason Walsh and Jake Gyllenhaal
Jason Walsh / Jason Walsh

From protein to red carpets and from the gym to the movie set, Walsh is the knowledgeable right-hand man when the stars need to level up their fitness and prep for the silver screen. Walsh has over two decades of experience, and he’s developed the A-list training routine that combines molecular nutrition and movement for the best possible results. He’s also the co-founder of RISE311 — a high-end plant-based protein powder that’s helped power leading actors.

Expert fitness advice from Hollywood trainer Jason Walsh

deadlift barbell
Victor Freitas / Pexels

The Manual: When did you first become interested in fitness? Could you share more about your personal fitness journey?

Recommended Videos

Jason Walsh: It began with movement. I was a kid who enjoyed sports, physicality, and the way the body functioned. It was in college, studying exercise science, that I determined the depth. I didn’t just want to know how to train; I wanted to know why it worked, and that was when it became a lifelong pursuit: to help individuals move better, feel better, and perform at their best. That sort of curiosity, combined with discipline, is what fuels me today.

TM: You’ve helped Hollywood actors achieve peak physical condition and prepare for leading action movie roles, with many going on to perform their own stunts. How does training for a leading action movie role differ from typical everyday training? For example, when Jake Gyllenhaal prepared for Road House, he trained differently from how someone else would work out when they just want to feel healthier and get in shape. What are some of the more intense measures actors take?

Jason Walsh: The stakes are higher. When you’re getting someone like Jake Gyllenhaal ready for “Road House,” every aspect of the system must serve the need — joint integrity, breath patterns, nervous system flexibility, and, yes, physical appearance. For actors, the craft is the game. We speed up what would take years to learn through training, safely, efficiently, and sustainably. It’s an intentional change, not pandemonium.

man measure chest
Art of Photos / Shutterstock

TM: Could you share more about the A-list routine and how you help actors like Bradley Cooper and Pedro Pascal level up their fitness and performance? Could you give our readers an idea of what the first introductory training session looks like and the training sessions that follow? 

Jason Walsh: Session one is measurement. I need someone to move, breathe, stabilize. Back to basics before we go up again. Then we add strength, conditioning, and mobility — each piece timed to the movie production time. With Bradley or Pedro, we’re constantly moving. Between travel, night shooting, and exhaustion, everything’s in the balance. What you see on the screen is the end result of a bespoke, hand-crafted process constructed around real performance.

Related: 
How to use a rowing machine correctly: Helpful tips and common mistakes to avoid

TM: Why is stretching an important part of any workout routine?

Jason Walsh: Stretching is about control, not flexibility. It sets the body up for action, helps blood flow, and reduces the risk of injury, but we do it as dynamic prep, not static hold. It’s a ceremony, and it’s how we get the system ready to perform and recover after the session.

Incorporating progressive overload and bodyweight moves

Man doing surrender squats exercise lunge position
Anatoliy Karlyuk / Adobe Stock

TM: What are the benefits of using bodyweight exercises like squats and lunges?

Jason Walsh: Bodyweight exercises are a foundation because they instruct you on how to move around in a space with control and stability. Squats, lunges, and push-ups build strength and coordination in patterns you access daily. These exercises are scalable, efficient, and when performed correctly, they’re an entry to a life of performance.

TM: Do you feel it’s important to switch up a workout routine for variety? What about incorporating progressive overload, where you increase the weights, reps, or sets over time?

Jason Walsh: Progressive overload is a foundation of improvement, both neurologically and physically, but it needs to be done on purpose. We mix things such as tempo, rest, and load according to an individual’s needs. Variety serves there, not for enjoyment, but for advancement. Adaptation occurs when we stress the body enough to create, but not enough to cause dysfunction.

The importance of protein

man drinking protein shake in gym
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

TM: As a fitness expert, what’s the importance of protein in general and for building muscle?

Jason Walsh: Protein is crucial for assisting in recovery, muscle repair, hormone regulation, and even the immune response. Particularly after training, when the body can make use of protein. But it’s not all about quantity; it’s about having the right mix of amino acids at the right time. That’s where formulation comes into play.

TM: What are your preferred protein sources?

Jason Walsh: I alternate between quality animal proteins and vegetables, depending on the individual and use. Most important is the amino acid profile and how the body absorbs it. That’s one reason we created RISE311 to make a plant-based alternative that works and feels as good as all that other fluff, without compromise.

TM: Could you share more about the RISE311 plant-based supplement? How did you get started with RISE311?

Jason Walsh: RISE311 was born out of necessity. I needed a protein I could rely on that was clean, efficient, and optimized for performance, but all of them were designed for mass-market consumption, not for people’s specific needs. So we recruited up scientists, batch-tested them, and developed one that’s optimized for high-level performance. It’s plant-based, but that’s not the tale — the performance is.

Shirtless man drinking protein shake drink muscle
Bernardo U Ploud / Pixabay

TM: Why is RISE311 a good choice for those who have issues digesting whey?

Jason Walsh: Most individuals don’t know that whey is the villain behind their bloating or sluggishness. RISE311 is easy on the stomach and consists of plant-based nutrients that are gentle, clean, and easily absorbed. You sense it the very first time you take it. There’s no weight and no crash, just support where your body needs it most.

TM: When is the best time to take protein supplements?

Jason Walsh: Timing is up to your goal. After a workout is an excellent window because you’ve just damaged the muscle, and your body is primed to uptake and utilize those amino acids. I also use it for fuel between meals or in the morning, which is a great time to kickstart the body’s systems and mTOR pathway after a full night’s sleep. Consistency is better than perfection. Add it to your routine, and your body will appreciate it.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

How to lose face fat: 5 helpful tips for a slimmer, more chiseled face
Learn essential diet and exercise tips
Man's face

Are you looking to lose fat on your face and achieve a slimmer and chiseled look? Face fat can be a confusing topic because everyone’s face shape is different, and factors like puffiness and inflammation can also play a role.

As a trainer, many clients have approached me asking how to lose fat in specific areas of their body, and the face is a common concern. Keep reading to learn the causes of face fat, how to lose face fat, and more!
5 tips for losing face fat

Read more
How to get rid of sore muscles overnight: Top tips to alleviate workout discomfort
Massage guns, heat therapy, and more
Man stretching in workout clothes

Muscle soreness can be a signal of various things, depending on the person. As a trainer, I constantly have clients approach me, saying that they are sore and asking how to minimize the discomfort so they can be ready for their next workout. While exercise and hard labor are the most common causes of sore muscles, certain medical conditions like fibromyalgia and diabetes could be the reason.

When it comes to exercise, sore muscles can be a sign that you should reduce the intensity of your workouts or simply take a rest day and keep up the pace. Whatever the case, it’s safe to say that muscle soreness is normal to some people and a cause for alarm to others.

Read more
How to use the 30/30/30 method to get fit
Learn about this sustainable and healthy method
Mediterranean breakfast

Have you heard about the popular 30/30/30 method? With so many workout and diet trends, like the Atlantic diet and so many more, it can be hard to know which you should try and which don’t hold much merit. Luckily, this method is realistic and attainable for many people.

Keep reading to learn exactly how to follow the 30/30/30 method, what the potential benefits and downsides are, and more!
What is the 30/30/30 method?

Read more