Best Buy Has Multiple Garmin Watches on Sale Today

Right now, Best Buy has some of the best Garmin watch deals we’ve seen in a while with deep discounts on two of the best devices — the Garmin Instinct and the Garmin Forerunner 45. If you’re looking to upgrade how you track your workouts and runs, these are two of the best smartwatches for the purpose. With at least $50 off, this is the perfect time to snap one up. Be quick though — the sale ends September 12.

Garmin Instinct — $180, was $250

Normally priced at $250, the Garmin Instinct is down to just $180 for a limited time only. Water-resistant to up to 100 meters, it’s ideal for swimming as well as all other forms of exercise. It offers comprehensive tracking including distance, time, speed, calories burned, activity levels, sleep activity, heart rate and much more. Alongside that, it’ll also keep track of all your key notifications such as calls, SMS, email, and social network apps. An impressive 14-day battery life if you disable GPS means you won’t have to worry about recharging it too often either, plus there’s a smart TracBac navigation tool that makes it easy for you to retrace your steps if you’re exploring unfamiliar terrain. It’s easily one of the best sports trackers in this price range packing in plenty of great features and looking pretty sweet, too.

Garmin Forerunner 45 — $150, was $200

Looking for one of the best fitness trackers? The Garmin Forerunner 45 is a great all-rounder and is $50 off right now. It offers comprehensive tracking including 24/7 heart rate monitoring and all the usual features such as step tracking, calorie intake, stress levels, and sleeping patterns. Alongside that, it has incident detection and assistance for any time you might be in danger, informing your emergency contacts quickly. It also has a personal running coach in the form of Garmin Coach along with a built-in GPS, extensive sport profile tools, and up to 13 hours of battery life when the GPS is activated. That’s more than enough for a busy day of trekking and exploration. It’ll also receive all your key notifications so you don’t have to dig out your smartphone. It’s possible to adjust watch faces and more to get just the right look and style for you, too.

