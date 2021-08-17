  1. Fitness
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Why You Should Take Advantage of This Great Fitbit Deal for Kids

By
Two children wearing Fitbit Ace 2s and smiling.

Kids are often active but how much fun would it be for you all to be able to see just how active your child is? That’s the thinking behind the Fitbit Ace 2. It’s a fun fitness tracker aimed at kids from the makers of some of the best fitness trackers out there. Right now, you can buy a Fitbit Ace 2 for just $40 at Amazon, saving you $30 on the usual price representing a considerable saving of 43% off the regular deal. It’s a fun way of tracking how your kids are doing and a great way of encouraging them to be more active. Let’s take a look at it in more depth.

One of the best sports trackers for kids, the Fitbit Ace 2 looks like a lot of fun. Available in a stylish and cute grape color, it’s a chunky device that can withstand your child’s active lifestyle and impulse to cause fun chaos. Throughout, the Fitbit Ace 2 tracks your child’s steps and active minutes so you’ll know exactly how active they are throughout the day. It’s possible for your child to earn virtual badges and enjoy on-screen celebrations when they reach their goals, encouraging them to try a little harder for the sake of a reward or two. After all, everyone loves to feel like they’ve achieved something, right?

The Fitbit Ace 2 is water-resistant up to 50m so your child can easily swim with it as well as take showers or baths so there’s nothing to worry about here either. Your child won’t break this Fitbit Ace 2 any time.

In addition, you can also track how well they’re sleeping which is awesome for anyone with a child who’s prone to sleep disturbances. You can pinpoint exactly where the problem might lie, potentially tackling any noise issues if it’s happening the same time every night.

Simply put, the Fitbit Ace 2 is a really fun way for the whole family to get more active. Tied into your Fitbit account, you can monitor how your kids are doing while they also enjoy the benefits, too. They can even challenge their friends to step competitions if they feel like it.

Right now, the Fitbit Ace 2 is just $40 at Amazon, down from $70. It’s a great deal that’s sure to be a huge help to your child as well as a ton of fun.

Other Fitness Deals

If learning all about why a Fitbit is good for your kids has tempted you to be more active yourself, there are some great Garmin Watch deals out there to save you money and make you fitter. These smartwatches are perfect if you plan on exercising regularly and want to see how your progress is each step of the way.

Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey

$179 $200
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too.
Buy at Walmart

Fitbit Versa 2 in Petal/Copper Rose with ZAGG InvisibleShield Screen Protector

$187 $195
This bundle includes the Fitbit Versa 2 in Petal/Copper Rose, which tracks your workouts, sleep, and heartrate, a pink silicone band, and ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Clear screen protector.
Buy at Best Buy

Fitbit Inspire 2 and ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Clear Screen Protector

$107 $115
Pick up a bargain with this Fitbit bundle, which includes the Inspire 2 fitness tracker and an ultra clear screen protector from Zagg to keep your device looking as good as new.
Buy at Best Buy

Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids

$40 $70
Kids love to keep fit and keep moving as much as the rest of us, and this Fitbit is made just for them. Help them keep track of their own fitness and it'll encourage healthy habits for a lifetime.
Buy at Amazon

Polyester Small Watch Strap for Fitbit Charge 4 - Midnight

$25 $35
Jazz up your new Fitbit Charge 4 or swap out your old strap with this cool woven polyester strap in midnight blue. Its soft texture ensures all-day comfort and it boasts a distinctive pattern.
Buy at Best Buy

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

$79 $100
Fitness trackers aren't for everyone, but they can help to boost your willingness to exercise. The Inspire 2 has heart rate tracking, automatic activity tracking, and up to 10 days of battery life.
Buy at Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

3 fitness documentaries on Netflix to inspire your next workout

http://www.blissmark.com

The best swim gear for a more effective workout

www.blissmark.com

The best fitness apps you can use with friends

www.blissmark.com

This Best-Selling Air Fryer Is Ridiculously Cheap at Walmart Today

Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer on a white background.

The 11 Best Soy Sauce Brands From Around The World

best soy sauce brands pouring into a white bowl

You Can Save a Ton on a Keurig K-Classic Right Now … If You Like the Color Blue

Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker in blue on a white background.

The 10 Best Sean Connery Movies of All Time

best sean connery movies ranked seanconnery1

The Complete Guide to Types of Kitchen Knives and Their Uses

types of kitchen knives type

Best Cheap Refrigerator Deals and Sales for August 2021

best refrigerator deals kitchenaid

The 25 Best Action Movies on Netflix In 2021

best action movies on netflix mortalkombat

The Best 12 Lagers to Drink for Summer and Beyond

Can of Brooklyn Lager beer in between two slices of pizza.

The 12 Best Shaker Bottles to Supplement Your Lifestyle

All of James Cameron’s Films, Ranked

best james cameron films