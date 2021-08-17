The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Kids are often active but how much fun would it be for you all to be able to see just how active your child is? That’s the thinking behind the Fitbit Ace 2. It’s a fun fitness tracker aimed at kids from the makers of some of the best fitness trackers out there. Right now, you can buy a Fitbit Ace 2 for just $40 at Amazon, saving you $30 on the usual price representing a considerable saving of 43% off the regular deal. It’s a fun way of tracking how your kids are doing and a great way of encouraging them to be more active. Let’s take a look at it in more depth.

One of the best sports trackers for kids, the Fitbit Ace 2 looks like a lot of fun. Available in a stylish and cute grape color, it’s a chunky device that can withstand your child’s active lifestyle and impulse to cause fun chaos. Throughout, the Fitbit Ace 2 tracks your child’s steps and active minutes so you’ll know exactly how active they are throughout the day. It’s possible for your child to earn virtual badges and enjoy on-screen celebrations when they reach their goals, encouraging them to try a little harder for the sake of a reward or two. After all, everyone loves to feel like they’ve achieved something, right?

The Fitbit Ace 2 is water-resistant up to 50m so your child can easily swim with it as well as take showers or baths so there’s nothing to worry about here either. Your child won’t break this Fitbit Ace 2 any time.

In addition, you can also track how well they’re sleeping which is awesome for anyone with a child who’s prone to sleep disturbances. You can pinpoint exactly where the problem might lie, potentially tackling any noise issues if it’s happening the same time every night.

Simply put, the Fitbit Ace 2 is a really fun way for the whole family to get more active. Tied into your Fitbit account, you can monitor how your kids are doing while they also enjoy the benefits, too. They can even challenge their friends to step competitions if they feel like it.

Right now, the Fitbit Ace 2 is just $40 at Amazon, down from $70. It’s a great deal that’s sure to be a huge help to your child as well as a ton of fun.

