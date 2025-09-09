 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

The SkiErg showdown: Can you beat the average 1K SkiErg time? The data is here

Strengthen your core and work your whole body with the SkiErg machine

By
man with red shirt doing SkiErg machine skiing exercise equipment
Juan 1023 / Shutterstock

The SkiErg machine works your entire body, essentially serving as a ski ergometer that simulates Nordic skiing. The machine was initially used as a training tool for cross-country skiers before becoming popular in the fitness community. While you might not be on the snowy slopes, you still mimic the motion of skiing and work your arms, legs, core, glutes, hamstrings, and other muscles. You pull on the handles instead of the ski poles, and the faster you pull on the handles, the more intense the workout.

I came across data on the average Hyrox 1K SkiErg time, and I was curious, especially with the rising popularity of the global Hyrox race, which includes the SkiErg as one of the eight functional workout stations. Conquering a faster 1k time takes grit and dedication. How do you compare to the average?

The average 1K SkiErg time

man pulling handles ski poles on SkiErg machine skiing exerc ise equipmen
Juan 1023 / Shutterstock

RoxCoach provided data on the average Hyrox 1K SkiErg times for men categorized by age group from current race results:

Age Group1K Time for Men
Under 244:27
24-294:24
30-344:24
35-394:26
40-444:29
45-494:32
50-544:35
55-594:41
60-644:47
65-694:57
70-745:18
75-795:28
80-845:18

We should keep in mind that doing SkiErg after completing the 1k of running involved in the Hyrox race is a little different from just heading straight to the SkiErg machine alone. No matter how you incorporate the SkiErg machine into your exercise routine, with practice and the proper technique, you can accelerate your pace and workout intensity over time.

Reasons to try the SkiErg machine

woman doing SkiErg machine skiing exercise equipment
TSY Hun / Shutterstock

From burning calories to working your whole body and building strength and endurance, there are plenty of reasons to try the SkiErg machine, even if you aren’t ready for a full Hyrox race.

Recommended Videos

If you’re a newbie, you can start with three 10-minute sessions a week. As another option, you can try working out for one minute on and one minute off, followed by two minutes on and two minutes off, and so on, until you feel you’ve had a solid workout. Go at a pace that suits you and aligns with your goals. There are different ways to use the SkiErg machine for a low-impact, aerobic workout that can improve your posture and stability while strengthening your core.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

I tried barefoot running — here’s what no one tells you about doing it
If you're a runner looking for a change of pace, consider barefoot running
Couple running on beach

In hindsight, my path to barefoot running feels inevitable. In real time, though, it was a roller coaster ride that began when my chiropractor recommended that I try Vibrams, aka “the toe shoes.”
My chiropractor is a brilliant healer disguised as a chiropractor, so I trust his recommendations completely. The first thing I noticed when I made the switch was that my weekly mileage immediately jumped from a maximum of about 30 to slightly over 50 miles a week. I’m an endorphin junkie, so once that happened I knew I was hooked for good.

1. The minimalist shoe transition

Read more
Here’s why you shouldn’t overlook rotational training for core strength
Improve your deadlift and your performance on the sports field with rotational training.
Russian twists.

Your core muscles consist of your erector spinae, obliques, abdominal muscles, and more. These muscles play a huge role in your daily functional activities and overall strength and fitness. Researchers found that training your core can improve your posture, balance, and stability, and reduce your risk of lower back pain. For runners, a weak core can really hold you back and compromise your running form, increasing your risk of back pain and running injuries.

You can work your core with classic moves like crunches, planks, and lying leg lifts, but it’s also important to include rotational exercises. Let’s look at the benefits of the increasingly popular rotational exercises and some of the best ones to try.

Read more
How many kettlebell swings can you do in a day? The intense TikTok challenge
Fitness enthusiasts are testing their physical limits with this brutal challenge
kettlebell swings

Kettlebell swings are probably one of the most fun and interesting resistance training exercises that come with plenty of benefits. It seems I’m not the only one enjoying the primal feeling of swinging that kettlebell around. Now, the “100 Kettlebell Challenge” is surging in popularity on the internet and places like TikTok. We’ve seen plenty of questionable and ridiculous TikTok trends out there; what about the 100 Kettlebell Challenge? Fitness enthusiasts ready to conquer the next challenge are raving about this trend. So, what is it, and what are the potential benefits?

What is the 100 Kettlebell Challenge?

Read more