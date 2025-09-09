The SkiErg showdown: Can you beat the average 1K SkiErg time? The data is here

The SkiErg machine works your entire body, essentially serving as a ski ergometer that simulates Nordic skiing. The machine was initially used as a training tool for cross-country skiers before becoming popular in the fitness community. While you might not be on the snowy slopes, you still mimic the motion of skiing and work your arms, legs, core, glutes, hamstrings, and other muscles. You pull on the handles instead of the ski poles, and the faster you pull on the handles, the more intense the workout.

I came across data on the average Hyrox 1K SkiErg time, and I was curious, especially with the rising popularity of the global Hyrox race, which includes the SkiErg as one of the eight functional workout stations. Conquering a faster 1k time takes grit and dedication. How do you compare to the average?

The average 1K SkiErg time

RoxCoach provided data on the average Hyrox 1K SkiErg times for men categorized by age group from current race results:

Age Group 1K Time for Men Under 24 4:27 24-29 4:24 30-34 4:24 35-39 4:26 40-44 4:29 45-49 4:32 50-54 4:35 55-59 4:41 60-64 4:47 65-69 4:57 70-74 5:18 75-79 5:28 80-84 5:18

We should keep in mind that doing SkiErg after completing the 1k of running involved in the Hyrox race is a little different from just heading straight to the SkiErg machine alone. No matter how you incorporate the SkiErg machine into your exercise routine, with practice and the proper technique, you can accelerate your pace and workout intensity over time.

Reasons to try the SkiErg machine

From burning calories to working your whole body and building strength and endurance, there are plenty of reasons to try the SkiErg machine, even if you aren’t ready for a full Hyrox race.

If you’re a newbie, you can start with three 10-minute sessions a week. As another option, you can try working out for one minute on and one minute off, followed by two minutes on and two minutes off, and so on, until you feel you’ve had a solid workout. Go at a pace that suits you and aligns with your goals. There are different ways to use the SkiErg machine for a low-impact, aerobic workout that can improve your posture and stability while strengthening your core.