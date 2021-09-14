The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re keen to avoid rainy day cardio workouts, you can buy a Bowflex Treadmill 10 for just $2,000 at Best Buy right now. That’s a savings of $800, making this a fantastic time to kit out your home gym with a great new treadmill for less. As always, we’re expecting stock to fly out at this price because — after all — $800 is no small chunk of change to save here. If you’re keen to have a treadmill always at your disposal, you’ll need to snap it up sooner rather than later while Best Buy has stock.

Considered to be one of the best treadmills when it comes to offering smart features, the Bowflex Treadmill 10 is designed to help you work out smarter, not harder. It offers built-in features that track your stats and vital signs before adapting your personal workout as you get fitter. That’s thanks to a year’s worth of JRNY membership which is included with the treadmill. Thanks to the service, it almost feels like a personal trainer as well as a treadmill. It has a 10-inch screen that connects to TV streaming services and it can display over 50 scenic locations, too, so you can feel like you’re running somewhere more exciting than home.

As well as that, there are over 100 unique workout programs, plus incline training is possible thanks to a -5% to 15% motorized decline/incline which gives you plenty of options. Extended handlebar grips make it easy to grip onto for high inclines, too, while a Bluetooth-enabled heart rate armband continuously monitors your heart rate so you can always stay within your target zone.

Usually priced at $2,800, the Bowflex Treadmill 10 is down to just $2,000 at Best Buy right now. If you’re keen to embrace the best treadmill workouts more effectively, you’ll love what it can do for you. Snap it up now before it sells out and returns to its usual price.

