Even after losing some weight, you might want to tone up a little, or maybe you just want to keep in shape in general. If that’s the case, you’ll need to grab some workout equipment, which means sorting through the latest dumbbell deals, or even Bowflex deals for more specific gear.

One of the best options for a home gym or small living space are Bowflex’s adjustable weights because they replace a whole set of standard free weights. Amazon has them on sale today for a great price. The Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells are available, as a pair, for $400, which is $150 off the regular price. Also, the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell is $150, which is $49 off the regular price. Both are excellent deals, and you can read more about them below.

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell – $150, was $200

Rather than keeping a ton of different kettlebells in various weights, you can opt for this single adjustable system. You can adjust the resistance from 8 pounds up to 40 pounds total, and all it takes is turning the selection dial. It replaces up to 6 different standard kettlebells, offering a space-efficient design. The ergonomic handle has durable molding with metal plates, so it will last for as long as you need it to. Normally $200, Amazon has dropped the price to $150 with free shipping and delivery. That saves you over $49, not including the cost of all those extra kettlebells if you were to buy them separately. You can also access the free Bowflex app to journal your progress, check out exercise guides, get help from online trainers, and much more.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell (Pair) – $400, was $549

If you don’t already have them, you should be using dumbbells in your next workout. They’re an excellent option for all skills levels too, including beginners. Replacing up to 30 weight sets in total, or 15 pairs, the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells can swap from 5 to 52.5 pounds in seconds. Just set the dumbbell into the base, use the dial to select your weight, lock the mechanism, and remove the weight. The dual system takes up much less space than a full weight set, making it perfect for small home gyms, garages, and areas with limited space — like apartments. What’s more, Bowflex users gain access to a free app that offers new exercises, training, and more. Amazon is offering the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells, in a pair, for $400 with free shipping and delivery. Since they’re normally $549, you’re getting $150 off.

