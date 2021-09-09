  1. Fitness
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

You Won’t Believe How Cheap Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells Are Today

By
A man lifting a Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell

If you’re looking for a great new adjustable dumbbell, you’ll love the Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell deal at Amazon right now. Normally priced at $549, you can snap up a pair of Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells for just $399, saving you $150 on the usual price. Super flexible and ideal if you need to be able to lift plenty of different weights but have limited spare room, these are an awesome deal from one of the best makers of dumbbells. Snap it up now while stocks last.

Easily one of the best dumbbells out there, the Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells allow you to adjust them from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments for the first 25 pounds. Easily adjustable, you can rapidly switch from one exercise to the next without a problem, making them ideal for use in the best dumbbell workouts.

Effectively, the pair of dumbbells combines 15 sets of weights into one. You simply use a unique dial system to change things up, saving you the need to store multiple sets of weights at home. They’re ideally suited if you have limited space at home or you want to avoid having too much clutter around your living area. Otherwise working just like regular dumbbells, all you need to do is remember to adjust them as and when needed. It’s simple to do and you’ll soon get used to it, and you’ll love not having to worry about storage space.

An ideal accompaniment to your dumbbell workout plan, the Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells are down to just $399 right now at Amazon. Normally priced at $549, you save $150, working out as a massive 27% off the usual price. It’s the ideal time to upgrade your dumbbell game and enjoy the benefits that a good quality pair of adjustable dumbbells can bring to your home. Grab them now while the sale is still on.

More Dumbbell Deals

We have all the best Bowflex deals neatly rounded up in one place for easy checking. And if you’re looking for a different brand, we have all the best dumbbell deals elsewhere, too, so there’s sure to be something for your price range and needs here.

Discount with coupon on page

Wolfyok Fitness Dumbbells Set

$76 $100
For an adaptable workout, the best thing you can do is get adjustable dumbbells. This dumbbell set can weigh from 12 to 44 pounds depending on what kind of exercise you want to try.
Buy at Amazon

ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell Fitness Dial Dumbbell

$110 $220
The weights of this adjustable dumbbell set are quick and easy to change for a seamless workout. You can also save space since these dumbbells with different weight levels are packed in one.
Buy at Amazon

IAMACE Adjustable Dumbbells Set

$160 $260
Give your arms, abs, shoulder, and chest muscles the exercise they deserve. Easily turn your dumbbells into a barbell with this dumbbell set. Add these adjustable dumbbells to your home gym.
Buy at Amazon

DERACY Deluxe Adjustable Weight Bench for Full Body Workout

$289 $399
This heavy-duty weight bench can hold up to 1100 pounds which makes it suitable for full-body workouts. You can also do a bunch of upper and lower body exercises by adjusting the bench.
Buy at Amazon

LEADNOVO Adjustable Weights Dumbbells Set

$160 $190
These adjustable weights give you more options when working out and building your muscles. It can also be easily converted from a dumbbell to a barbell.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page

PINROYAL Adjustable Dumbbell Set 4 in 1, Weights Dumbbells Set

$250 $350
To maximize your home gym setup, opting for all-in-one equipment is a good choice. This adjustable dumbbell set can turn into push-up stand bars, a barbell, and a kettlebell.
Buy at Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

Is it safe to go back to the gym? Working out after COVID

http://www.blissmark.com

You could be sabotaging your workout without realizing it

www.blissmark.com

3 fitness documentaries on Netflix to inspire your next workout

www.blissmark.com

This Chrome Industries Backpack Just Got a Huge Price Cute

Chrome Industries Yalta 3.0 15 Inch Laptop Backpack on a white background.

The 11 Best Beef Marinades You Should Make Today

Flank Steak with Lime Marinade on a white plate from Martha Stewart.

How To Prepare, Cook, and Fall in Love With Tofu

Yewande Komolafe of NYT Cooking happily prepares a dish.

Best Cheap Dumbbell Deals for September 2021

14 Amazon Prime Shows To Binge in 2021

best amazon prime series theboys

Best Cheap Grill Sales and Deals for 2021

how to grill a filet mignon on gas barbecue gourmet entrecote steaks at summer party

How to Fold a T-Shirt Quickly

Cuts Clothing

The 9 Best Snow Shovels to Make Snow and Leaf Removal Less Backbreaking

The 5 Best Fitness Trackers for Every Kind of Active Man

The Best Dandruff Shampoo for Men to Eliminate White Flakes

best dandruff shampoo for men man with gettyimages