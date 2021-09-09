You Won’t Believe How Cheap Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells Are Today

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re looking for a great new adjustable dumbbell, you’ll love the Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell deal at Amazon right now. Normally priced at $549, you can snap up a pair of Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells for just $399, saving you $150 on the usual price. Super flexible and ideal if you need to be able to lift plenty of different weights but have limited spare room, these are an awesome deal from one of the best makers of dumbbells. Snap it up now while stocks last.

Easily one of the best dumbbells out there, the Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells allow you to adjust them from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments for the first 25 pounds. Easily adjustable, you can rapidly switch from one exercise to the next without a problem, making them ideal for use in the best dumbbell workouts.

Effectively, the pair of dumbbells combines 15 sets of weights into one. You simply use a unique dial system to change things up, saving you the need to store multiple sets of weights at home. They’re ideally suited if you have limited space at home or you want to avoid having too much clutter around your living area. Otherwise working just like regular dumbbells, all you need to do is remember to adjust them as and when needed. It’s simple to do and you’ll soon get used to it, and you’ll love not having to worry about storage space.

An ideal accompaniment to your dumbbell workout plan, the Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells are down to just $399 right now at Amazon. Normally priced at $549, you save $150, working out as a massive 27% off the usual price. It’s the ideal time to upgrade your dumbbell game and enjoy the benefits that a good quality pair of adjustable dumbbells can bring to your home. Grab them now while the sale is still on.

