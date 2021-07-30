  1. Fitness
Bowflex Adjustable Weights on Sale Now – Here’s How They’ll Upgrade Your Workout

By
Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells on a white background.

When it comes to true workout versatility, free weights take the medal. However, the problem with free weights, like dumbbells, is that you need a decent set, and that takes up a lot of space especially if you don’t have a dedicated room for your home gym. You can opt for an alternative, sifting through some of the best Bowflex deals available. Or, you can go with one of our favorite options, the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells.

Amazon has them on sale right now, too. The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbell Pair is $399, or $150 off the normal price. That’s an awesome deal, and it comes with free Prime delivery, too, so you’re also saving on the shipping costs. Each dumbbell can rapidly switch between 5 to 52.5 pounds of weight for your workouts.

With standard dumbbells, you generally pick the weight you want and go, but that also means you need to have a decent collection — in a variety of sizes. You’ll need the dumbbells, the weight rack to hold them, and the space to place them, too. With Bowflex’s SelectTech smart adjustable dumbbells, you don’t need all of that nonsense. You get the pair of dumbbells, adjustable weight plates, and the dial-storage system to hold it all.

To break it down, the dumbbell bars slide into place, and then you use a special locking mechanism to select how much weight you want. Say you want each dumbbell to be 20 pounds, you choose that size, lock the dial, and then lift them out of the base. Wallah! Two 20-pound dumbbells to do some bicep curls, or front rows. You can choose between 5 and 52.5 pounds for each dumbbell, at weight increments of 2.5 pounds for the first 25 pounds. Because of that, these dumbbells combine a total of 15 weight sets into one.

Normally $549 for the pair, Amazon is offering the set for $399, which is $150 off. Plus, you get free Prime shipping and delivery. You can download a free Bowflex SelectTech Trainer App for some exercise ideas and guides, too. We’re not sure how long this deal will be available, so act soon if you want them.

