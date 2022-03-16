Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebells Are 25% Off Today — Save $50

If you’re looking for the perfect opportunity to assemble your home gym, then you should check out all the fantastic Bowflex deals that are around today. Some of the first things you should be looking for to equip your home gym are dumbbell deals and kettlebell deals, like this one on Amazon today. Right now, you can pick up a Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell for $149, which is a $50 discount on the regular price of $199. That’s a huge 25% off! It’s a fantastic price for a high-quality, fully adjustable kettlebell from a leading exercise brand.

While the Bowflex SelectTech 840 is a more premium option, its easy-to-swap adjustable weights, space-saving factor, and smart design make it one of the best kettlebells you can get in the market right now. If you don’t have a lot of space in your home gym, then it’s an invaluable piece of equipment that’s well worth the price. Instead of having tons of kettlebells taking up the limited space in your apartment, all you need is the Bowflex SelectTech to get all of your kettlebell workouts in. At the top, you’ll find the intuitive weight selection dial that you can adjust granularly based on your strength level. It has settings of 8, 12, 20, 25, 35, and 40 pounds, effectively replacing six individual pieces of equipment.

An added benefit of an adjustable kettlebell is that you can quickly switch from one exercise to the next without shifting your position. You can do a wide variety of full-body exercises in just a single spot in your home setup. It also has a fantastic design, with an ergonomic handle, sturdy construction, durable molding, and modern aesthetics. Buying this also gets you access to 24 digital exercises that will help you get up to speed on foundational kettlebell techniques across a wide variety of weight ranges and workout types. These include swings, rows, squats, twists, and more.

If this sounds like the ideal addition to your home gym, you need to act fast. Right now, you can pick up the amazing Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell for just $149, which is a 25% discount on the standard price of $199. That’s one of the best high-quality kettlebell deals you’ll find anywhere. Hit that Buy Now button and get this offer before it expires.

