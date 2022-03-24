  1. Fitness
This Bowflex Treadmill Is $800 OFF for a Limited Time

By
Person running on Bowflex BXT6 treadmill.

Going to the gym to do cardio might not be the most efficient use of your time. Making the trek over there cuts into the valuable time you could spend on your warmup, workout, and cool down. That’s where high-quality treadmill deals come in, which include this impressive Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill that’s on sale at Best Buy. Today, you can get this home cardio machine for just $1,000, a massive $800 discount on the regular price of $1,800. That’s easily one of the best Bowflex deals we’ve seen all year and a no-brainer if you’re planning to buy a treadmill for your home.

Bowflex machines are always on our lists of the best treadmills, and for good reason. They offer some of the best smart features at affordable prices. This Bowflex BXT6 is no exception, with great smart functionality that enhances your workouts instead of being distracting. It’s a powerful treadmill with up to 15% motorized incline to intensify your training. There’s also horsepower of up to 1.9HP, which means you can get to high speeds. There’s also a wide running path equipped with comfort tech deck cushioning, providing better impact absorption for your feet.

At the top of the treadmill, you’ll find the intuitive and sharp 7.5-inch LCD, which is the center of this machine’s smart functionality. You’ll get information about your current workout — including how much time you’ve been running and the distance you’ve covered. You can also see a Burn Meter, an indicator of how intense your current workout is. In addition, you can select from nine simplified workout programs, or customize and save your own. Each BXT6 treadmill also comes with a one-year subscription to JRNY, a smart workout experience that helps assess your fitness level and tailor specific workouts to your needs.

Are you interested in picking up this impressive home treadmill? Then there’s no time to waste! For a limited time, you can get the Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill at Best Buy for an $800 discount. That brings the price down to just $1,000. Hit that Buy Now button and take your home workouts to the next level today.

