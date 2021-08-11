  1. Fitness
Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells and Adjustable Kettlebells Are Both On Sale

Even if you’re not lifting weights to build mass, it’s an excellent way to burn fat and tone up your body. But if you don’t have enough room to dedicate to a home gym, it can be tough organizing a big set of weights. Some of the best Bowflex deals, including various dumbbell deals, present an answer to that conundrum.

Bowflex SelectTech adjustable weights replace nearly a complete set of free weights, and they’re on sale today at Amazon. A pair of Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells are $399 with free Prime shipping, which is $150 off the normal price. The Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell is also on sale, for $162 with free Prime shipping, which is over $37 off. You can read more about those weights and deals below.

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell – $162, was $200

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

Offering weight options from 8 pounds up to 40 pounds per unit, you can adjust resistance of the Bowflex SelectTech kettlebell with a simple dial system. A single weight replaces up to 6 kettlebells of various sizes, saving space and reducing much of what comes with that — like the need for a large weight stand. It’s the perfect option for small home gyms with limited space, and it’s a great portable option, too, as you only need the one weight when on a trip. It comes with access to trainer-led exercises and resources too. Normally $200 per weight, Amazon is offering the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell for $162, which is over $37 off. Free Prime shipping and delivery is included, as well.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell Pair – $399, was $549

Man and woman using Bowflex ST 552 dumbbells.

Generally a lot more expensive, the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells come as a pair — a single weight is available, too. Each dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 pounds up to 52.5 pounds easily by using the base and dial-based switch system. That combines 15 weights into one, or 30 weights in total across the pair. To change size, just set the dumbbell bar into the base, select the weight you want, lock the dial, and then remove it. This reduces clutter, saves space, and makes moving them around much easier. Normally $549, Amazon is offering the pair for $399 with free Prime shipping and delivery. That’s $150 off the full price and an awesome deal, especially considering a single weight is about $295.

More Weight Deals Available Now

If you’re not sold on the Bowflex SelectTech weights yet, and want to see what else is available before you make your big purchase decision, we’ve rounded up the best fitness and weight deals below.

Pixnor 44LB Dumbbell Weight Set Detachable Dumbbells

$105 $125
This detachable dumbbell set features a textured grip to ensure safety while you are toning your body at home.
Buy at Walmart

JANSION 66 LB Dumbbell Weights with Dumbbell Connector

$300 $660
The set contains two pairs of spinlock collars and a slip-resistant grip for extra security during your workout, as well as adjustable weights to sculpt your body.
Buy at Walmart

Troy 13-Pair Rubber-Encased Dumbbell Set With Rack

$1,995 $2,135
The set includes 13 pairs of rubber-encased dumbbells ranging from 3lbs to a whopping 50lbs to help you advance from a curious beginner to a muscular fitness junkie.
Buy at Gym Gear Direct

Costway 64 lbs Adjustable Weight Dumbbell Set

$120 $200
This adjustable dumbbell set by Costway is a great addition to your home gym. It has an anti-slip, comfortable, and ergonomic handle which makes it perfect for safer weight lifting.
Buy at Costway

